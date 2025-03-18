“I practice guitar ferociously”: Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty deploys Eddie Van Halen-style two-hand tapping on an Ibanez RG in unlikely guitar practice video

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar Techniques ) published

Even veteran guitarists have to keep their chops up

John Fogerty during SXSW on March 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas
(Image credit: Griffin Lotz/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

Being a veteran musician doesn't mean you stop improving – or pushing the boundaries – of your craft. Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty is proof that you're never too good (or too famous) to stop practicing or incorporating new techniques into your toolkit.

In a video posted to his official social media channels, Fogerty can be seen workingon his two-handed tapping technique à la Eddie Van Halen.

According to the caption, it's his “morning routine. John still practices every day – even in the hallways. Always working on being the best musician he can be.” Keen-eyed fans also noticed that he's playing an Ibanez RG – a stark departure from his go-to guitars, the Les Paul, Telecaster, or the CCR-era Rickenbacker 325.

Perhaps his willingness to continue learning stems from the fact that Fogerty never did feel like he was “a virtuoso on guitar.” Instead, during those heady CCR days, he believed his true skill lay in “getting a sound out of my instrument, which was pretty important.”

“I had spent a lot of time in recording studios before Creedence existed, either with myself, or with some of the members of the band that became Creedence, or even with other people, and became very aware of what things sounded like,” he explained in a 2023 Guitar World interview.

“I think musicians, especially guitar players, tend to be a humble bunch because it’s sort of the Wild West. There’s always some guy louder and faster and going to call you out in the street. And it’s just a matter of a flip of a coin if you get bushwhacked.”

A post shared by John Fogerty (@johnfogerty)

A photo posted by on

This mindset has led him to be so disciplined with his practice – a routine, which, as showcased on social media, he still maintains to this day.

“I practice guitar ferociously,” he asserted. “I’m grateful God allowed me to keep going with my love of guitar. It didn’t end when I was 15, and it didn’t end when I became famous. I love being able to see my own progress on the instrument I love. Hopefully, that mindset will be heard throughout the new music I will be making.”

In the same interview, Fogerty also reflected on his favorite CCR-era gear and revealed which amp, in his opinion, is “the best-sounding solid-state amp ever made.”

He’s not the only classic rock hero to be taken by shred-leaning electric guitars. Last year, Pete Townshend got his first Jackson at the age of 78.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
John Mayer and Jay Lane of Dead &amp; Company perform onstage at 2025 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

“This is going to merge into a very hot topic among guitar players”: Why John Mayer decided against ditching his tube amps for modelers for Dead & Company’s Sphere residency – despite the venue’s shortcomings
Randy Resnick

“In the end, I did it too much – I was a one-trick pony! EVH brought that fire to the guitar”: He was an early two-hand tapping pioneer and one of John Mayall’s favorite guitarists, but Randy Resnick doesn’t consider himself an influential figure
Joe Bonamassa at the Nerdville Museum holding a Fender Stratocaster

“If he wasn’t doing what he’s doing, he’d be a natural fit”: Norman Harris hints Joe Bonamassa could take over Norman's Rare Guitars when he retires
See more latest
Most Popular
Joe Bonamassa at the Nerdville Museum holding a Fender Stratocaster
“If he wasn’t doing what he’s doing, he’d be a natural fit”: Norman Harris hints Joe Bonamassa could take over Norman's Rare Guitars when he retires
John Mayer and Jay Lane of Dead &amp; Company perform onstage at 2025 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
“This is going to merge into a very hot topic among guitar players”: Why John Mayer decided against ditching his tube amps for modelers for Dead & Company’s Sphere residency – despite the venue’s shortcomings
Ben Eller and Bill Kelliher
“I went into this looking at it as one of the coolest things I could ever be part of, but knowing the backlash could be brutal”: Ben Eller was wary of the reaction he’d get for stepping in for Brent Hinds in Mastodon – but that didn’t stop him saying yes
Willow Smith performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
“It could have been Jimi Hendrix, could have been all these other things, but weirdly enough, no”: Willow Smith reveals the unassuming album – and actor – that inspired her to pick up the guitar
Hans Zimmer and Jeff Beck
“I had to teach Jeff Beck a tune. Which was sort of like, ‘Give me your guitar… Oops, now I have to play!’” Hans Zimmer on the time he unwittingly gave Jeff Beck a guitar lesson
Grace Bowers, Trey Anastasio, and Peter Frampton perform during the 2025 Love Rocks NYC Benefit for God&#039;s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 06, 2025 in New York City
“I’m a huge, huge fan of both of them”: Peter Frampton called Grace Bowers his favorite new guitarist. Now they’ve collaborated on a Beatles classic with Trey Anastasio
ack White performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central&quot; on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
“If you’re coming up against an ambush, you want her in your battalion”: Jack White has gifted his signature Fender Triplecaster to his new favorite guitar player
Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen
“I will not ever play a note on a Van Halen song!” Steve Lukather sets the record straight on his reported involvement on a new Van Halen album
Brent Hinds (L) and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon perform in concert at the Austin Music Hall on October 28, 2015 in Austin, Texas
“I’m as serious as a heart attack with Mastodon. I’m not ready to give it up yet. So, we’re going to keep looking”: Bill Kelliher is searching far and wide for Mastodon's next guitarist – here's what the band are looking for
Charvel Super-Stock So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR RW
“Scrapes and dings that let you know this axe has been around the block a few times”: Charvel gives its hot-rodded So Cal Superstrat the heavy relic treatment – and it won’t just appeal to shredders