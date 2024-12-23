“He’s playing pretty badly, but he is playing”: That moment when Corey Feldman engaged full shred mode and melted the internet's face

2024 Year in Review: You probably know of Corey Feldman from '80s movies like The Goonies, Gremlins and The Lost Boys.

So the last thing you’d expect from him is frenetic soloing, whammy bar theatrics and Tom Morello-style killswitch abuse on an ’80s-style guitar, while opening up for nu-metal originals Limp Bizkit.

Footage went viral in August, with commenters debating as to whether the actor/musician was in fact executing the notes himself or simply faking it and pretending to – you know, as actors often do.

Corey Feldman guitar solo - YouTube Watch On

Feldman later confirmed he was in fact playing every note; one YouTuber said, “I can say 100 percent he’s not faking,” while adding, “he’s playing pretty badly, but he is playing.”

Does this mean a Corey Feldman shred album will be landing in 2025? Probably not, but never say never.