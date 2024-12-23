“He’s playing pretty badly, but he is playing”: That moment when Corey Feldman engaged full shred mode and melted the internet's face
2024 Year in Review: This year’s most talked-about solo came from the most unlikely of places
2024 Year in Review: You probably know of Corey Feldman from '80s movies like The Goonies, Gremlins and The Lost Boys.
So the last thing you’d expect from him is frenetic soloing, whammy bar theatrics and Tom Morello-style killswitch abuse on an ’80s-style guitar, while opening up for nu-metal originals Limp Bizkit.
Footage went viral in August, with commenters debating as to whether the actor/musician was in fact executing the notes himself or simply faking it and pretending to – you know, as actors often do.
Feldman later confirmed he was in fact playing every note; one YouTuber said, “I can say 100 percent he’s not faking,” while adding, “he’s playing pretty badly, but he is playing.”
Does this mean a Corey Feldman shred album will be landing in 2025? Probably not, but never say never.
Amit has been writing for titles like Total Guitar, MusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog, Record Collector, Planet Rock, Rhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).
