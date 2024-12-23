“Everyone thinks Slayer is getting back together, but that couldn’t be further from the truth”: How Kerry King rose from the ashes of Slayer – ready to slay all over again

2024 Year in Review: Kerry King has certainly been forthcoming about his dissatisfaction with Slayer calling it a day since the group played their “final” show in November 2019.

The decision led to him writing and recording for his new solo band, launching in February this year, with Phil Demmel [ex-Machine Head] joining him on guitar for the May debut release.

But just a matter of days following the news, Slayer announced their “unretirement” with a handful of select festival dates scheduled for September.

When quizzed by this writer about the timing of it all, he revealed it came as a surprise for him, too.

“Everyone thinks Slayer is getting back together, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” he reasoned.

“We’re not going to record anymore; that final tour was definitely our final tour” and describing the festival dates as “just a reason to have some fun with the guys, play a few shows and then jump back in the coffin.”

From Hell I Rise is out now via Reigning Phoenix.