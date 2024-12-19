“The first big gig for Starship was opening for Skynyrd in Florida in front of like 30,000 people. I had all these note-for-note solos, going, ‘God, I hope I nail these!’” Alastair Greene played sideman to rock greats – before he came back to the blues

The guitarist recalls the stress of his no rehearsal debut for Starship, learning lessons from Robin Trower and growing up with Seymour Duncan

Alastair Greene
(Image credit: Nicola Gell)

After touring with The Alan Parsons Project and Starship, Alastair Greene decided to change his focus – and if his latest album, Standing Out Loud, is evidence, he was right to return to blues rock.

“I recommitted to the solo thing before the pandemic,” the 53-year-old tells Guitar World. “It’s been great. This record came in at No. 3 behind Slash on the blues chart, and we’ve been getting a lot of radio play.”

Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.