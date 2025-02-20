“I said, ‘I used to have a Les Paul Custom and I sold it like an idiot.’ Eric said, ‘Oh, I have one of those at home somewhere…’” Gibson unveils the Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom – a recreation of the Disraeli Gears LP that now belongs to Albert Lee

Gibson has continued its fine form of recreating legendary artists’ electric guitars by unveiling the Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom – a replica of Slowhand’s famed triple-humbucker Gibson Les Paul.

Clapton has become synonymous with a string of stand-out six-strings, from his Gibson ‘Beano’ Burst and ‘The Fool’ SG, all the way to his ‘Blackie’ and ‘Brownie’ Fender Stratocasters.

His 1958 Les Paul Custom is certainly no exception. Reportedly purchased by Slowhand at Manny’s Music during Cream’s first American tour in 1967, the three-pickup Ebony Les Paul Custom (serial number 8 6320) would supposedly make its way on Disraeli Gears, multiple tours, and see sporadic action across the 1960s and 1970s.

Indeed, as Guitar Center recounts, the Les Paul is documented in some photos from the Disraeli Gears sessions in ’67, and would later show up more consistently in pictures taken from 1969 onwards.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

Perhaps most notably, it was played by Clapton when he toured with Delaney & Bonnie, and during the Live Peace in Toronto concert, where Slowhand played alongside John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Klaus Voorman and Alan White.

But its story doesn’t stop there. As per Gibson, in 1979 Clapton gifted the Les Paul to Albert Lee, who remains the ’58 Les Paul’s custodian to this day. He also returned the guitar to its original configuration, after Clapton removed the pickguard and pickup covers.

“I had joined Eric’s band in 1979, and we were talking about guitars during one of the initial rehearsals,” Lee once recalled to Premier Guitar (via Guitar Center). “I knew he had played Les Pauls, so I said, ‘I used to have a Les Paul Custom and I sold it like an idiot.’

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Eric said, ‘Oh, I have one of those at home somewhere, and I don’t think any more of it.’ The next day, a roadie came in with this case, and that was it – the ’58 Les Paul Custom. I was playing that guitar from there on.”

Now, this very guitar is the latest to receive the Gibson Custom Shop’s attention, having been reborn in the form of a highly limited 150-model run.

Eric Clapton playing his 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom with Delaney & Bonnie at Royal Albert Hall in 1969 (Image credit: Chris Walter/WireImage via Getty)

“The Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom had been on our wish list for more than a decade,” Gibson Custom Shop Product Development Manager Cody Higbee tells Guitar Center.

In order to make the reissue as close to the original as possible, Gibson worked with both Albert Lee and Eric Clapton, who each offered their thoughts on the build. Clapton in particular was key in adding a few modifications to the LP that weren’t on the original.

“Eric had a particular neck profile that he was very fond of – one that was used on another guitar we made him,” Higbee says of the deviation. “That was the neck profile he wanted on this run, because it wasn't too chunky and it wasn't too thin.”

Likewise, Clapton also approved the use of the existing Custombucker Alnico III humbuckers, but it’s a decision that makes sense: “While Custombuckers try to capture the tone of pickups from today, we need to remember the guitar was just 10 years old when Eric was using it,” Higbee adds.

“That said, you can’t go wrong with Alnico III for the right mix of strength and smokiness. We’ve seen it all here, and we've learned there were a few different magnet types used in that era. But, sometimes to match the sound of, say, a vintage Alnico II, a modern Alnico III is a better choice – if that makes sense.”

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

Naturally, the one piece ultra-light weight mahogany body has been treated to some faithful artificial ageing that replicates the source material, while that tweaked-profile mahogany neck is topped with a 22-fret, 12”-radius ebony fingerboard.

Those unpotted Custombuckers, meanwhile, are paired with aged gold hardware, a nylon nut, 1950s Mother of Pearl block inlays and a Long Tenon neck joint.

As for the finish, the entire instrument has been given a top-to-bottom Murphy Lab treatment that recreates the exacting visual condition of the original Custom.

The Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom Ebony is available now for $19,999.

Visit Gibson for more.