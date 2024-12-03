“The Kemper came into play obviously as a convenience. But when I profiled my first Marshall, it sounded identical. I couldn't tell the difference”: Bad Religion's Brian Baker on his switch to a Kemper – and why he swears by it for his live setup
Baker joins the ranks of veteran guitarists like Tony Iommi, Dave Mustaine, and Chris Shiflett in making the leap to amp modelers
Amp modelers have become veritable alternatives – and in some guitarist's cases, the top option – to full-blown heads and cabs.
Even players who were once closely associated with tube amps and iconic amp brands, such as Tony Iommi, Dave Mustaine, and Chris Shiflett, are making the leap to their Quad Cortexes and Helixes, and reducing their stage footprint. One other guitarist who's joining this brave new world? Bad Religion's Brian Baker.
“I was never an amp guy,” Baker admits in an interview with Ultimate Guitar. “I had old Marshalls only because I'm of a certain age and I had Marshalls that I bought in the '80s. That was just always my thing – the amp was a Marshall, and the guitar was how I got different sounds. I didn't understand Fender amps, that you had to turn them all the way up, that the small ones sounded better.”
This isn't the first time Baker has dabbled with amp modelers; he previously owned a Line 6 Pod and a Vetta II 2x12 combo, which he used exclusively for recording demos. However, he admits that, until now, he'd only considered amp modelers as tools for practicing guitar at home.
This all changed when he decided to give the Kemper a try.
“The Kemper came into play obviously as a convenience. But when I profiled my first Marshall, it sounded identical,” he exclaims.
“I couldn't tell the difference. Once I got out in the wild, I see that yes, you're missing just a little cream, just a little bloom. I can't control the feedback the same way. But these are such minor details when I'm playing at HellFest to 80,000 drunk people at midnight, god love them.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Baker says he made this commitment “for the good of the team.” However, while it sounds great on stage, he's not ready to pack his Marshall stacks away just yet. “I still don't think I'd record a record with it. I have the source material,” he concludes.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
“I get disrespected before I even play”: Guitar prodigy Grace Bowers on how she’s dealt with being underestimated throughout her career
“My friend talked to a roadie, and they said to come back the next day to meet at Steve Howe’s hotel room in downtown Detroit”: When he was a teen, Duane Denison tried to sell a vintage jazz box to one of his guitar heroes