“I went into this looking at it as one of the coolest things I could ever be part of, but knowing the backlash could be brutal”: Ben Eller was wary of the reaction he’d get for stepping in for Brent Hinds in Mastodon – but that didn’t stop him saying yes

Ben Eller has spoken to Guitar World about his surprise live performance with Mastodon, after the esteemed YouTuber was drafted in last minute to replace the outgoing Brent Hinds.

It’s been a frantic week in the Mastodon camp. First, the band announced that founding member Hinds had departed, and two days later, YouTuber Ben Eller was filling his boots during their Tool Live in the Sand set.

Eller was tasked with learning “17 Mastodon songs immediately” as the prog metal outfit committed to seeing out their live dates.

Eller may not be a regular live performer but his work as a Youtuber and Mastodon obsessive, which often sees him dissecting the band’s complex and nuanced guitar work, made him an ideal fit for that show.

His future in the band may be shrouded in uncertainty, but that didn’t stop Eller from enjoying his moment in what could prove to be a significant footnote in the band’s history – even if he was wary about the reaction his inclusion would get.

“A couple of years ago, Bill [Kelliher, guitarist] reached out to me via email, saying how much he enjoyed my channel and the Stuff Mastodon Does video I made,” Eller tells Guitar World of how their friendship first blossomed.

“We've stayed in touch ever since. He's as much of a gear nut and riff chaser as I am, so we're constantly sending each other bands, pedals, amps, and stuff to check out.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asked if there was any hesitance in accepting Mastodon’s call for help, he goes on: “I went into this looking at it as one of the coolest things I could ever get to be a part of, but also knowing that the backlash could potentially be brutal, especially given how incredible and important of a player Brent has been for the history of the band.

“I was absolutely unprepared for the level of positivity and kindness I would receive from the fans after the gig,” Eller continues. “I cannot believe how accepting and wonderful they've been; it's overwhelming!”

Mastodon - Ghost of Karelia - Tool in the Sand - YouTube Watch On

Even for someone as well-read in the lore of Mastodon as Eller, being gig-ready in record time would have been a tall order for most players. Reflecting on the show, Eller has plenty of fond memories.

“The show was a blast,” he recalls. “The energy from the band and the crowd was incredible. Like any live show, you've gotta be prepared to be surprised, though. We were all having some trouble with interference affecting our in-ear monitors, but the show must go on, even if you can't hear anything.”

Speaking to GW last week, Bill Kelliher remained coy on Eller’s future in Mastodon, and asserted the band will search far and wide to find Hinds’ replacement.

“I’m as serious as a heart attack with Mastodon,” Kelliher noted. “It’s my life. It’s all I really know. I’ve got all my eggs in this basket – and I’m not ready to give it up yet. So, we’re going to keep looking, and who knows? We’ll find the right person when the time is right and ready.”

A post shared by Mastodon (@mastodonrocks) A photo posted by on

As things stand, it’s unclear whether Eller will still be in the fold for any of Mastodon's upcoming dates, or if a full-time successor will have been crowned by then. It’s possible that the band could take inspiration from Smashing Pumpkins, whose open audition received 10,000 applications to fill their vacant guitar spot last year.

Kelliher has also reflected on Hinds' exit, saying, “It’s been a fun, wild fucking ride, that’s for sure. We wish nothing but the best for Brent in chasing his dreams.”