“I’m as serious as a heart attack with Mastodon. I’m not ready to give it up yet. So, we’re going to keep looking”: Bill Kelliher is searching far and wide for Mastodon's next guitarist – here's what the band is looking for
Esteemed YouTuber and Mastodon mega-fan Ben Eller was drafted in last minute following Brent Hinds' surprise exit, but the search for a permanent successor is far from over
It’s been a rollercoaster week for Mastodon fans. Last Friday, right before the metal stalwart’s set at the Tool in the Sand Festival, it was announced that Brent Hinds had left the band.
Esteemed YouTuber and Mastodon mega-fan Ben Eller was drafted to replace the band’s co-founding guitarist of 25 years to play the gig, but at the time of writing it is still unclear whether Eller’s appointment is temporary or permanent.
In a new interview with Guitar World, Mastodon’s remaining electric guitar player Bill Kelliher stays coy on that particular topic, but he does offer some key insights into what the band will be looking for when it comes to selecting Hinds’ full-time successor.
It sounds simple enough, really: “Someone who is easy to get along with, and who really has a desire to play – and can play well,” he says.
Expanding on his point, Kelliher goes on, “Obviously, you gotta be somebody who we all get along with and can stand the true test of time. Like, living together in a little tour bus on the road for fucking days and months at a time, it’s got to be someone who can do all that.
“And that’s another variable,” he adds. “Like, ‘Oh, this person is a great guitar player, why don’t you hire them?’ It’s like, ‘Well, they gotta stand the test of time.’ We’ve got to be able to sit down and have a beer with them, go out to dinner with them, you know, feel them out, and make sure they’re Mastodon material.
“Like, can they hang, for sure, but it’s got to be someone who has a unique style, and is very serious about it.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
A post shared by Mastodon (@mastodonrocks)
A photo posted by on
Ultimately, it sounds as though the search for Hinds’ successor will come down to a few key points: how good they are as a guitar player, how good they are as a person, and how seriously they are ready to commit themselves to the Mastodon way of life.
“I’m as serious as a heart attack with Mastodon,” Kelliher says. “It’s my life. It’s all I really know. I’ve got all my eggs in this basket – and I’m not ready to give it up yet. So, we’re going to keep looking, and who knows? We’ll find the right person when the time is right and ready.”
Whether that will be Eller or someone else, Kelliher remains tight-lipped: “We do have some more shows coming up. We have a tour with Coheed and Cambria coming up in May, which, you know, we’re still going to fulfil that.
“We’re going to finish up our new record; I’m not sure what our future is with Ben or if we’ll try a couple of other people out. Not really sure yet; it’s too early to say.”
Elsewhere in his interview with Guitar World, Kelliher reflected on Hinds departure, saying, “It’s amazing that we made it 25 years with the four of us.”
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“This time, we’re going beyond 11”: Spinal Tap sequel’s teaser trailer reveals Nigel Tufnel’s surprise new electric guitar of choice
“We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared, and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors”: Mastodon part ways with Brent Hinds