Carlos Santana collapses onstage from heat exhaustion and dehydration

An update has been issued after Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during a performance in Michigan last night (July 5).

Santana’s show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre was cut short after the electric guitar great reportedly passed out mid-song, with many concertgoers reporting they were asked to “pray” for the 74-year-old’s well-being.

According to a tweet (opens in new tab) posted by journalist Jo-Ann Barnas, who was in attendance at the gig, “Santana was about one minute into a song he had collaborated with Chris Stapleton” before he reportedly collapsed.

Fox 2 broadcaster Roop Raj shared video footage from the evening, and reported that Santana was swiftly attended to by medical personnel after he suffered a “serious medical” issue.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZeJuly 6, 2022 See more

Further footage shared by Huffington Post Editor Philip Lewis showed an alert Santana waving to those who had remained at the Pine Knob Theatre as he was taken out of the venue. He was then transported to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation.

Santana promptly shared an update on his personal Facebook account, in which allayed fears for his well-being by saying he “forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out”.

“Thank you for your precious prayers,” Santana also said. “Just taking it easy.”

A further statement has been issued by Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis, which revealed the guitarist's medical emergency had been brought on by “heat exhaustion and dehydration”.

As a result of the incident, Santana’s show at The Pavilion at Star Lake – scheduled for today (July 6) – will be postponed to a later date.

“Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan,” the statement read. “The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan.

“Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.”

In December last year, Santana canceled his Las Vegas residency following a health scare that forced him to undergo an “unscheduled heart procedure”.

Head over to Carlos Santana’s website (opens in new tab) to keep up-to-date with his recovery.