Carlos Santana cancels Las Vegas residency following health scare and "unscheduled heart procedure"

Carlos Santana has been forced to cancel his eight-show residency at Las Vegas’ House Of Blues following an “unscheduled heart procedure”.

Speaking in a video message posted to YouTube, the PRS-wielding legend addressed “rumors” that had been “flying around” regarding his health, and said he had been taken to hospital by wife/bandmate Cindy Blackman Santana after experiencing chest discomfort.

“Just wanted to share with you some clarity with specificity what’s been going on with my physicality,” Santana said. “There’s been rumors flying around here and there about this and that.

“So, I’m just here to crystallize and make it clear,” he continued. “Last Saturday I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest.

“So, when we went there we found out that I needed to take care of it. So I am, and so I’m going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health, so that when I play for you I would play that way I’m used to and give you 150 per cent.

“I wouldn’t show up unless I can do that. So other than that, I hope you and your family are enjoying good health, peace of mind, and joy. I know I will. Thank you for being a fan, and your oneness and your caring.”

Santana’s management company, Universal Tone Management, issued a statement, with president Michael Vrionis revealing Santana had undergone an “unscheduled heart procedure”.

“Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon,” said Vrionis. “He profoundly regrets that this speed bump necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances.”

The 74-year-old was due to perform eight shows this month at the House of Blues, Mandala Bay. His management company has said Santana hopes to return to the stage in the new year.

It’s been a hectic year for Santana, who recently released Blessings and Miracles, which featured an all-star cast of guest collaborators.

Names on the A-list roster include Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton and Ally Brooke – many of whom he collaborated with virtually and never even met in person.

“I’m very grateful [for Blessings and Miracles],” Santana said in a new interview with Guitarist. “It was divine intelligence that orchestrated all of these wonderful artists, writers and musicians to align themselves to be part of my life.

“It’s pretty crazy because about 60 per cent of them, I have yet to meet in person,” he added. “We did a lot of it by Zoom. But once you close your eyes and use your imagination, they’re right next to you anyway.”