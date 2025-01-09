“Paul Simon told me what key the song was in, turned off the vocal track and counted me in”: He’s been sampled by Kanye West, and played with Paul Simon, The Black Keys and Tame Impala – yet Delicate Steve is still the best-kept secret in indie guitar

Steve Marion tells us why his career highlights include a severely negative Pitchfork review, making an album he hated and Kanye sampling him… then not releasing the track

Delicate Steve
(Image credit: Sheva Kavai)

Saying a guitarist has their own voice on the instrument is the highest form of praise. Delicate Steve – sideman extraordinaire to the likes of Tame Impala, The Black Keys and Yeasayer – has long been admired for the voice he’s developed, but remains perhaps the best-kept secret in indie guitar.

He’s blazed a haphazard, unpredictable and twisting trail through a swathe of pop culture, being recruited by Paul Simon to play haunting slide on The Werewolf, collaborating with Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett on Used to be Young, and being sampled multiple times by Kanye West.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.