"People get too dependent on the sound they're getting from the pedals": Duane Betts on why less is more on his pedalboard – but a tuner and a boost? Everyone should have one

Features
By
published

The guitarist and songwriter on why, for him, it’s all about amp tone

Duane Betts wears a western shirt and cowboy hat as he plays his Gibson Les Paul Standard onstage during the during the Allman Betts Family Revival at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
(Image credit: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

“The general methodology behind my board is that my sound is more about a natural, pure tone coming from the amp. So my approach to pedals is very minimal at the moment. I do think having a tuner is very important, and everyone can use a boost in the heat of battle.

“Over the years, as far as how my board has shifted, I would say my board has gotten more minimal. I’ve used delay pedals in the past and, sometimes, different fuzz pedals. But at the moment, my sound is basically the guitar into the amp.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Bass Player, Guitar Player, Guitarist, and Music Radar.