“If you’re making music that’s got guitar on it, and not reaching the masses, you might be like, ‘Wow, people just hate guitar music.’ Well, I don’t think we can blame the guitar...” FINNEAS on bringing guitar back to pop and revamping the Acoustasonic

By
published

The producer and guitarist shares his recording insight, his new Fender signature model, plus the playing discussions he has with Billie Eilish

Finneas holding a Fender Acoustasonic guitar in the studio
(Image credit: Fender)

Ever since Fender debuted their American Acoustasonic Series Telecaster at NAMM in 2019, the innovative acoustic/electric hybrid has divided opinion. But that could be about to change after songwriter, guitarist and super-producer FINNEAS put his name – and some ingenious new twists – to the first two Acoustasonic Artist Signature models.

“I think it’s hard to get over your first impression of something,” he says from his Los Angeles studio, where he and his sister Billie Eilish cut their latest hit record, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

Ellie Rogers
Ellie Rogers

Ellie Rogers