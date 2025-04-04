“Maybe we could buy a 12-string and have it sawed in two”: Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon rewrite Bryan Adams’ Summer of ’69 – and make it all about six-strings

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

There’s no room for Jimmy to quit, or for Jody to get married, in this version

First Drafts of Rock: Summer of '69 (w/ Kevin Bacon) | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - YouTube First Drafts of Rock: Summer of '69 (w/ Kevin Bacon) | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - YouTube
Watch On

Last week, Jimmy Fallon got a loop pedal masterclass from Ed Sheeran. This week, he unearthed the “first draft” of Bryan Adams’ classic anthem, Summer of ’69, with Kevin Bacon.

During the latest edition of the pair’s long-running skit, Adams’ smash hit is labelled as “a nostalgic, rocking tune that would capture a generation”. However, it’s joked that “America never heard its first draft... until now.”

Cue Bacon and Fallon – armed with a Gibson Les Paul and Fender Stratocaster, and decked out in era-appropriate rock garb – who take to the stage to perform a choice re-write that changes every line of the song to be about electric guitars.

That’s right: there’s no room for Jimmy to quit, or for Jody to get married, in this version.

Now, Bacon is certainly no Adams, but look past that fact and the pair's performance – and their, er, interesting lyrical choices – prove that their comedic talents more than make up for that.

It starts off simply enough, with Bacon singing: I got my first real six-string / Bought it at the Five and Dime / I counted and there were six strings / I played it and it sounded fine.

But things take a turn. The bell above the shop door rings, and another customer walks into the store. They both want the same guitar – the store’s only six-string.

Bryan Adams - Summer Of '69 (Official Music Video) - YouTube Bryan Adams - Summer Of '69 (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

They quickly realize they could start a band together if only they had a six-string each. Luckily, the other patron – Fallon in a questionable Beatles-gone-emo wig – has a nifty solution.

He sings: Maybe we could buy a 12-string / And have it sawed in two / That way, we'd have two six-strings / Then I could jam with you!

And that's exactly what they do, with store credit no less. They then realize that one another's half-12-string is better, leading to the brilliantly stupid punchline: That was the summer we switched the strings.

The song finishes with the subtle flutter of a guitar solo, presumably from house band virtuoso Kirk Douglas, but Bacon and Fallon's miming skills are not a patch on their lyricism.

Fallon has proven his nerdy muso credentials plenty of times on his eponymous chat show. There was the time he nerded out over P-90 pickups and fixed a pro guitarist’s feedback problem, and he’s jammed with Keith Richards, too.

He also often showcases the musical talents of his guests, with Amanda Seyfried recently stunning viewers with a dulcimer cover of a Joni Mitchell classic.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Ritchie Blackmore of the British band Ritchie Blackmore&#039;s Rainbow performs live on stage during a concert at the Velodrom on April 18, 2018 in Berlin, Germany

“It's getting harder for him. But I've seen people younger than him in wheelchairs on stage doing what they do”: Ritchie Blackmore suffered a heart attack last year – and a return to Europe has been ruled out for the time being
Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California

“That’s the same guitar I’m playing on stage with the band and on tour with Green Day in front of 50,000 people”: Billy Corgan on why he plays off-the-shelf Reverends – and isn’t fussed about playing expensive guitars
Ritchie Blackmore of the British band Ritchie Blackmore&#039;s Rainbow performs live on stage during a concert at the Velodrom on April 18, 2018 in Berlin, Germany

“It's getting harder for him. But I've seen people younger than him in wheelchairs on stage doing what they do”: Ritchie Blackmore suffered a heart attack last year – and a return to Europe has been ruled out for the time being
See more latest
Most Popular
Ritchie Blackmore of the British band Ritchie Blackmore&#039;s Rainbow performs live on stage during a concert at the Velodrom on April 18, 2018 in Berlin, Germany
“It's getting harder for him. But I've seen people younger than him in wheelchairs on stage doing what they do”: Ritchie Blackmore suffered a heart attack last year – and a return to Europe has been ruled out for the time being
Harley Benton Nashville Nylon BK
“A classical guitar for the modern era, with all the specifications expected by the seasoned player”: Harley Benton seizes on the Polyphia-led nylon-string revival with a versatile acoustic-electric for under $300
Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California
“That’s the same guitar I’m playing on stage with the band and on tour with Green Day in front of 50,000 people”: Billy Corgan on why he plays off-the-shelf Reverends – and isn’t fussed about playing expensive guitars
Left-Pete Townshend of The Who performs at Arena at Gwinnett Center on April 23, 2015 in Duluth, Georgia; Right-Inge Lamboo playing her Fender Telecaster while on a boat in Amsterdam
“The guitar work on her tracks is perfectly wonderful without me, so I decided to throw some mud at the wall”: Pete Townshend passes the torch to the next generation as he lends his guitar chops to emerging Dutch guitarist's latest record
Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music performs on stage at The O2 Arena during their 50th Anniversary Tour, on October 14, 2022 in London, England
“I was working with David Gilmour and I said, ‘I can't work out how to play this.’ He couldn't either’”: Phil Manzanera tried to relearn one of his classic riffs after it was sampled by Kanye West and Jay-Z – and even the Pink Floyd hero couldn’t help him
Left-Black and white image of Chris Hayes playing guitar on stage; Right-Stevie Ray Vaughan is performing at the Community Center in Sacramento, CA on July 2. 1987
“I could barely play his guitar. He had 12s on the top. It was like a G string. I was like, ‘How do you do that?’” Huey Lewis and the News' Chris Hayes looks back on his friendship with Stevie Ray Vaughan – and the blues great's notorious guitar setup
Justin Hawkins of The Darkness performs at the The Halls Wolverhampton on March 15, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England AND Photo of Johnny Nash Photo
“That was the first time I’d ever listened to one and gone, ‘What is that? I want to learn how to do that’”: Justin Hawkins is known for his rock chops – but a soul and reggae legend inspired him to break the rules
Left- Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on stage at Concord Pavilion on July 9, 2015 in Concord, California; Center-Ted Nugent performs at DTE Energy Music Theater on August 31, 2019 in Clarkston, Michigan; Right-Billy Gibbons of Billy F. Gibbons and the BFG&#039;s performs at Blue Note Hawaii on January 17, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii
“Who doesn't want to hear the recording of Ted Nugent and Eddie Van Halen jamming?” Ted Nugent's colossal archive includes sessions with EVH, Billy Gibbons and the Mothers of Invention
Fender Stratocasters propped up against a wall in a guitar store
“It went wrong since Corona”: Bax Music, one of Europe’s largest musical instrument retailers, files for bankruptcy and ceases operations
American singer Chaka Khan performs on stage during the Montreux Jazz Festival Miami at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour on March 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida
“If you’re youngish, cute-ish and can play that axe, you’re for me”: Chaka Khan is holding open auditions to find a new guitar player – but she’s got some very specific requirements