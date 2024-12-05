“He said, ‘That was a great take, but would you like to do it again? …Are those P-90 pickups?’” That time Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon was a total guitar nerd and solved a pro player’s persistent feedback problem in minutes

Fallon has starred in many guitar-related skits, and he seems to have picked up a thing or two…

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0552 -- Pictured: Musical guest James Bay performs on October 11, 2016
The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has starred in a host music and guitar-related skits over the years. Who can forget his “intense” solo battle with H.E.R., More Than Words duet with Jack Black, or Jack White’s subtle dig about Fallon’s Fender Newporter, which he called a “children's guitar”? However, British singer-songwriter James Bay is now taking Fallon’s side and giving him credit for his guitar knowledge.

“I remember going to Jimmy Fallon, and he’s a bit of a musician himself,” Bay told UK TV show Sunday Brunch.

