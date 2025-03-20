“That’s changed my playing a lot. I feel like the two of us now have almost like a telepathic relationship”: After a decade playing together in Dead & Company, John Mayer and Bob Weir reveal the invaluable lessons they’ve learned from each other

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar Techniques ) Contributions from published

The veteran guitarist and Slow Dancing In a Burning Room hitmaker also set the record straight on whether we can expect a Dead & Company studio album anytime soon

(L-R) John Mayer and Jay Lane of Dead &amp; Company, and Honorees Bob Weir and Mickey Hart of Dead &amp; Company and of the Grateful Dead perform onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It's been 10 years since John Mayer teamed up with Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann – a curious pairing that many would perhaps have thought unlikely.

However, what transpired was a decade during which the Dead's repertoire was introduced to a whole new generation of fans – while also serving as an opportunity for the band to keep up with its experimental and exploratory ethos through their younger collaborator.

With the journey culminating in last year's spectacular residency at The Sphere, Las Vegas' cutting-edge venue, we wondered – what did the two guitarists who spearheaded this ambitious project learn from each other?

“It’s just that there's so much,” Mayer says in the latest issue of Guitar World. “But the thing I've learned from Bob is to let it breathe. And that's changed my playing a lot.

Dead & Company - Sugar Magnolia 4K (Boulder, CO 7/14/18) - YouTube Dead & Company - Sugar Magnolia 4K (Boulder, CO 7/14/18) - YouTube
Watch On

“I feel like the two of us now have a very deep relationship, almost like a telepathic relationship. I know where I stand with him in the best of ways. He knows where he stands with me in the best of ways. And we don't have to talk about it.”

As for Weir? “‘Don't sweat the small stuff,’” he says matter-of-factly. “I don't know if there's more to it than that. I'm constantly evolving, and so is he. And I can't tell if it's on account of what I'm getting from him, or if it's something he's getting from me, but we sort of make room, make allowances, for those kinds of developments.”

And whether we can expect an actual studio album from Dead & Company, the two tease that it's definitely not off the table.

“It's something I would still love to do. We've got our best guys on it…” hints Weir.

Dead & Company - Bird Song (Saratoga Performing Arts Center 8/27/21) - YouTube Dead & Company - Bird Song (Saratoga Performing Arts Center 8/27/21) - YouTube
Watch On

“It hasn't been discussed in a while,” Mayer clarifies. “But I have a boilerplate response to ideas like that. Which is, ‘If Bobby and Mickey want to do it, I want to do it.’ I want to follow them where they want to go. So if that's something that naturally comes up and it starts to materialize, you won't see me being the one to say no.”

In other Dead & Company news, Mayer has recently opened up about his much-discussed amp setup at The Sphere – and how he still managed to crank his Dumble and Fender combos in the notoriously amp-hostile venue.

For more from John Mayer and Bob Weir, pick up issue 590 of Guitar World at Magazines Direct.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Mike Stringer wear a black hoodie and stands in a field of straw-colored long grass with trees in the background. He is holding an Aristides seven-string guitar.

“People think we were manufactured by the music industry to make them loads of money. That would be one of the worst investments ever”: How Spiritbox’s Mike Stringer went from reluctant hometown hero to metal’s new seven-string phenomenon
Brian Setzer performs during the CMA 2015 Country Christmas on November 7, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee

“I’m getting better day by day. The progress I’m making is excellent”: Brian Setzer says he’s recovering well after an autoimmune disease left him unable to play guitar
Mike Stringer wear a black hoodie and stands in a field of straw-colored long grass with trees in the background. He is holding an Aristides seven-string guitar.

“People think we were manufactured by the music industry to make them loads of money. That would be one of the worst investments ever”: How Spiritbox’s Mike Stringer went from reluctant hometown hero to metal’s new seven-string phenomenon
See more latest
Most Popular
Brian Setzer performs during the CMA 2015 Country Christmas on November 7, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee
“I’m getting better day by day. The progress I’m making is excellent”: Brian Setzer says he’s recovering well after an autoimmune disease left him unable to play guitar
Seymour Duncan PowerStage 700 Bass
“A culmination of years of work”: Seymour Duncan pushes the boundaries of its PowerStage series with a dedicated bass unit – and it's so much more than just a companion for your modeler
Extreme&#039;s Nuno Bettencourt plays a yellow and black striped EVH guitar next to Nerd Halen&#039;s Caleb Rapoport
“Unforgettable”: Nuno Bettencourt joins Van Halen tribute band for blazing Hot For Teacher cover
Left-Joe Satriani performs on the G3 Reunion Tour 2024 at Fox Theater on February 03, 2024 in Oakland, California; Right-Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by )
“I don’t think I got the intro right until halfway into the tour. It felt so odd to my fingers”: Joe Satriani reveals the Eddie Van Halen guitar parts he found most difficult to play
Prince, playing his T-style Hohner guitar, performs with Dez Dickerson (right) playing a Les Paul, and André Cymone (left) playing a Jazz bass
“Mick Jagger called Prince and asked him to come back, but he said no”: What really happened at Prince’s infamous show supporting the Stones in 1981? Guitarist Dez Dickerson sets the record straight
Mooer Prime M2
“The perfect addition to any traveling electric guitarist’s rig”: The new compact multi-FX to beat? Mooer’s Prime M2 crams amps, cabs, effects and a looper into an ultra-light, pocket-sized pedal with a touchscreen and rechargeable battery
Xotic AC Booster V2
“More tone shaping at your fingertips”: The Xotic AC Booster has long been a secret weapon stompbox for session players and pros – and now it’s been upgraded for the first time
Five Fender American Vintage Series ii guitars standing side by side against a rehearsal room backdrop
“An instrument on its way to becoming rock’s greatest electric guitar”: Fender adds new period-accurate Stratocaster and Telecaster to its American Vintage II roster – plus stunning new finishes for existing models
PRS SE Exotic Veneer Limited Editions
“I knew we could build some really special guitars. These are going to turn some heads”: PRS gives four of its most beloved SE electrics an exotic wood makeover with latest limited-edition drop
Scott Ian of Anthrax band, performs during a Mx Metal Festo 2024 at velodromo on April 13, 2024 in Monterrey, Mexico
“I saw other bands but no Anthrax… I said, ‘How about getting Anthrax on this? I’m not the only Sabbath fan in the band’”: Scott Ian on going from a lifelong Black Sabbath fan to playing their final show thanks to Tom Morello