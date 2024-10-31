“It’s the most beautiful musical instrument that humans have constructed. It’s an impossibility, and truly an American invention”: Justin Vernon, aka Bon Iver, on why he put pedal steel guitar front and center on his latest release

Vernon reunited with pedal steel guitar master Greg Leisz – who previously worked with Eric Clapton, David Crosby, and Sheryl Crow – for his 2024 release SABLE

Justin Vernon of Bon Iver performs on stage during the 2019 New Yorker Festival on October 13, 2019 in New York City
(Image credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

Justin Vernon has been writing under the enigmatic moniker Bon Iver since 2006, releasing heartfelt, experimental, indie folk-infused tracks that capture the spirit of the wilderness that inspired the project's name.

On his 2011 sophomore self-titled album, which contrasted with the stripped-down, lower-budget approach of his breakthrough record For Emma, Forever Ago, Vernon recruited renowned pedal-steel guitarist Greg Leisz – whose resume includes work with Eric Clapton, Beck, David Crosby, and Sheryl Crow – in an effort to shift his “role as the author of this band.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.