“John Mayer said I was one of his favorites on guitar”: One of John Mayer’s favorite contemporary guitarists has been named – and he’s lent his virtuosic skills to Beyoncé, Mac Miller, John Legend and Ariana Grande

The guitarist in question was playing a show in Los Angeles, when he spotted Mayer admiring his guitar work from afar

Left-John Mayer performs on stage at The O2 Arena on October 13, 2019 in London, England; Right-Justus West performs during Future X Sounds Concert at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on August 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Left-Robin Little/Redferns; Right-Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Justus West has made a massive splash in both the guitar world and the music industry at large – and while he might not be a household name (just yet), he’s worked with heavy hitters such as Mac Miller, John Legend, ThunderCat, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, and Snoop Dogg.

Not only that, he also happens to be one of John Mayer’s favorite contemporary guitarists.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.