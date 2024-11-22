“Dumble told me to bring it to him because he had a mod he could do. It’s the only Dumble Fuzz Face that I’m aware of”: Kenny Wayne Shepherd on unicorn stompboxes, the quest for feel and why budget guitars can make you a better player

Features
By
( )
published

Recording at Muscle Shoals is one of those pinch-me moments for Shepherd but then so too is owning one of Hendrix's Uni-Vibe. Here he talks vintage gear, tone philosophy, and onstage disasters

Kenny Wayne Shepherd in wears a wide-brimmed hat and leather jacket onstage and plays a Fender Stratocaster under the stage lights.
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd penned a chunk of his new album Dirt On My Diamonds Vol.2 while soaking up the history of Alabama’s FAME Studios, a place where legends such as Etta James and The Rolling Stones cut records in the past.

Here, the Lousiana-born bluesman discusses his creative process from writing to recording, and explains how the gear addiction he developed as a young player is still as powerful as it ever was…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.