“They’ve achieved so much in their careers. I love hearing their stories. Every time we plug in together, I grow as a player”: Lari Basilio reveals what she learned from playing side by side with all-time guitar and session greats

As a bona fide guitar hero in her own right, Lari Basilio has had the opportunity to share stages – and recording sessions – with some of the most established (and pioneering) names in the guitar world. From trading licks with Joe Satriani on her track, Glimpse of Light, to playing side by side with Steve Vai, Basilio has shared the nuggets of wisdom she picked up from these all-time greats.

“If you’re on stage with Steve Vai, you have to find a way through all the emotions and enjoy the moment. It goes by very fast," she tells Guitar World.

“It’s the same feeling I get when I have players like Vinnie Colaiuta [veteran session drummer] or Leland Sklar on my albums. I’m humbled by their presence because they are living legends.

“They’ve achieved so much in their careers. I love hearing their stories. Every time we plug in together, I grow as a player. Everything they touch turns to gold because whatever they play comes with so much personality. They not only add to my music, they elevate it.”

Lari Basilio - Glimpse of Light (feat. Joe Satriani) - Official Audio - YouTube Watch On

Basilio also dubbed Satch's guest appearance on Glimpse of Light a “dream come true.”

“When I had Joe guest on my song Glimpse Of Light, we started exchanging a few emails and discussing tones, with him telling me how he liked his guitar to sound,” she recalls.

“Then he started telling me about how he was going to approach the solo. It was good to hear his perspective. He put so much into his parts. I’m always trying to learn, and I have to say, Joe is one of the most inspiring people you can be around.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last November, Basilio joined forces with JHS Pedals to launch her first-ever signature stompbox – The Violet distortion pedal. More Basilio gear news followed at this past NAMM, with the announcement that Ibanez will be releasing a classy new black finish option for her LB1 signature this summer.

Guitar World's full interview with Lari Basilio will be published in the coming weeks.