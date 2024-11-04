“It's different to anything we’ve ever made”: JHS Pedals launches Lari Basilio’s first-ever signature stompbox – and it offers “a new take on distortion and overdrive”

Basilio has been using a prototype of The Violet on almost everything she's played since mid-2022 – and now the core of her celebrated guitar tone has been given a signature release

The Violet: Lari Basilio's New Signature Overdrive Distortion Pedal! - YouTube The Violet: Lari Basilio's New Signature Overdrive Distortion Pedal! - YouTube
JHS Pedals has partnered with Lari Basilio to produce The Violet – a new signature distortion pedal that promises to offer “a new take” on the effect.

JHS Pedals The Violet
