“I have a Southern accent, and it’s the same on the guitar. I adapted the guitar to do the talking for me when I was too shy”: Marcus King on why your fretboard has its own language – and how mental health became his muse

The Americana-loving singer-songwriter digs into the ties between the ebb and flow of his emotional state and the safe space inherent in the well-worn fretboard of his beloved Big Red

Bathed in red stage lights, Marcus King takes a solo on a vintage Gibson Barney Kessell signature model.
(Image credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The modern guitar scene is brimming with pyrotechnics based on speed, agility and clicks via social media. Marcus King, however, bypasses all of that in favour of a straight-up vibe check.

“Other people might have a larger vocabulary, and they’re going to speak more eloquently,” he tells Guitarist. “I have the vocabulary that I have. I have a Southern accent, and it’s the same on the guitar. I adapted the guitar to do the talking for me when I was too shy. The basic root of my playing is to try not to think about it but allow myself to just express things wholly.”

