Nine Inch Nails’ Robin Finck selling prized guitars played with Trent Reznor and Guns N’ Roses: “This is the only guitar that made it out of 1994 intact”

Robin Finck, best known as Nine Inch Nails’ longest-serving guitarist, is selling a horde of guitars that have been played on some of the biggest stages in the world.

Finck’s new Reverb Shop plays host to over 200 pieces of gear that have been used throughout his time alongside Trent Reznor and during his stint with Guns N’ Roses.

Arguably the biggest draw of the collection is “Old Gold”, a Gibson Les Paul ’60 Reissue Goldtop guitar that was Finck’s main squeeze during Nine Inch Nails’ Downward Spiral era.

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He played it for their iconic Woodstock ’94 performance and Self Destruct tour, and the guitar featured on every NIN tour until 2014. Its first ever appearance was in the March of the Pigs music video.

“This is the only guitar that made it out of 1994 intact,” Finck says. “I don’t know why or how because it's also the guitar I played more than any other.”

Another Gibson also takes top billing: a 1990 Les Paul Custom in limited-edition Translucent White, which was the first Les Paul Finck ever bought.

“It’s the only guitar I had when I landed in Nine Inch Nails,” Finck says. “I’ve played it for over 35 years. It has always been favored.”

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The guitarist also highlights a Gibson Les Paul Custom nicknamed “Nothingface”, which featured on five NIN tours, from Lights in the Sky in 2008 to Cold and Black and Infinite in 2018. It’s the guitar he gets asked about more than any other, owing to its bare-wood finish.

Other models include a Gibson ES-335 that featured on both GNR and NIN tours, a Gibson ’57 Les Paul Goldtop Reissue that was used to record the nine-years-in-the-making Chinese Democracy with Axl Rose, and a one-of-one Manson MA-RF-01.

“There is a deep history for me with, well, all of these guitars. But if you ask me which is the best guitar? It might be this one,” Finck says of the UK company’s custom build.

Robin Finck Is Selling Storied Gear From His Career in NIN, GNR, & More on Reverb - YouTube Watch On

“I have been so fortunate to have played these on stages all over the world,” Finck says of the collection. “Now they’re poised to play with someone new.”

The Official Robin Finck Reverb Shop launches on November 11. Head to Reverb for more info.