“Will this upset a few boutique pedal manufacturers? Probably”: Behringer is planning a range of $10 stompboxes that could flip the budget pedal market on its head

When it comes to cheap gear, few firms can lay a glove on Behringer. Now it’s teasing a new pedal line, with each stompbox price at just $10 – $15 apiece.

While Behringer’s habit of releasing super-affordable versions of classic pedals has often landed the firm in hot water – it's legal tussle with Klon creator Bill Finnegan was highly publicized – the German’s reputation for cheap slices of gear is formidable.

But even with that in mind, this new line-up of all-metal pedals is something else. It will see Behringer double down on tiny outlays for – hopefully, at least – big sounds.

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“Guitar players. We owe you an apology. We’ve been so busy disrupting synthesizers, mixers and DJ gear that we completely forgot about you,” Behringer says in a new social post.

Sure, the firm has been doing a lot in those spaces of late, but has still had time to release four new Klon copies, and simultaneously make fun of their lawsuit drama.

Still, the new pedal range sounds sizable. It will surely make up for a little guitarist neglect.

Priced as little as a couple of packs of strings per pedal the new range takes in “200–300 all-metal guitar, analog and digital pedals” ranging “from legendary legacy pedals to wildly innovative new designs.”

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There’s also the promise of “open-source pedals you can hack, modify and reinvent yourself.” Behringer certainly isn’t doing half measures here.

It also jokes that it will “probably” disrupt the pedal market in the process, with the lineup shown in the post said to be “just the beginning”.

As Behringer puts it, “Great tone should come from your fingers, not your credit card.”

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The photo has everything from a Brat analog distortion – a Rat copy, no less – to Time Bridge delay, and a Space Temple reverb. There’s also an intriguing analog phaser called Whetstone, and some interesting-sounding mini-stompboxes, including one called Slow Motion, and one simply called Noise.

Beyond that, there is pretty much every effect you can think of – from overdrives, distortions, and fuzzes to vibrato, octaver, and modulations including chorus. We’ve also spotted two Zentara overdrive pedals, which means its already cheap Klonalike is set for an even cheaper offering. Or are they just in there for effect?

“Will this upset a few boutique pedal manufacturers? Probably,” Behringer bluntly writes.

(Image credit: Behringer)

Responding to one user’s comment, Behringer also promises that bass players will be accommodated in the new range. But when it’s set to be launched is currently a closely guarded secret.

Whatever the case, Behringer will b e looking to flip the budget pedal market on its head with this range. $10 for a pedal is insanely cheap, much cheaper than the company's cult classic SF300 Super Fuzz.

It also looks to undercut Doner’s own range of $29, all-metal pedals considerably.

Ironically, Behringer has been issuing lawsuits of its own, and recently targeted Boss over a polyphonic tuner.