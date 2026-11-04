Mastodon push back on lawsuit filed by Brent Hinds’ estate: “The truth will be addressed in due course”

The members of Mastodon filed paperwork on Monday (November 2) to dismiss the lawsuit filed against the band by Billy Hinds, Brent Hinds’ father, on behalf of the Brent Hinds estate.

They reject claims that they owe the Hinds estate any money for using the late guitarist’s likeness on the cover art of Marrow Deep, the band’s latest album, arguing that the lawsuit relies on a technically flawed legal claim.

“These distinctions matter,” write the band’s lawyers. “Defendants therefore seek dismissal only of those claims, or portions of claims, that lack a legal basis on the face of the complaint. The parties’ remaining factual and contractual disputes – and the truth – will be addressed in due course.”

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They also oppose the “buyout process” through which Hinds would be divested of his business interests in Mastodon, arguing that individual members should not be held liable because Mastodon is a limited liability company.

Mastodon’s lawyers go on to state that a buyout offer to Hinds before his death from one of the band’s subsidiary companies is not a binding obligation.

According to the court’s filing, obtained by Billboard and Rolling Stone, “His contributions to the band’s legacy are undeniable, and his death was a profound loss. None of that is in dispute.

“But honoring Hinds’s legacy does not require rewriting the agreements governing his business interests or imposing obligations on his former bandmates that Georgia law does not recognize.”

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In another section, the lawyers dispute allegations that the rest of the members stole Hinds’ 25 percent ownership interest in the band.

“While the Estate alleges that [Mastodon] purported to redeem those interests and refused to recognize its rights, there is no allegation that [Mastodon] seized, transferred, or withheld any stock certificates or other documents embodying Hinds’s interests.”

The Hinds estate had previously filed a complaint in September, alleging that Hinds had not legally formalized his dismissal from Mastodon before his death in a tragic accident in August 2025.

The filing claims the band gave the estate an $80,000 check – representing Hinds’ share of the band’s operations – which the estate considers far too low, prompting it to refuse to cash the check.

“Sadly, a private business dispute with the estate of our dear departed friend Brent Hinds was made public,” Mastodon said at the time.

“We strongly deny allegations of ill intent on our part and intend to vigorously defend what we believe is a meritless lawsuit.”