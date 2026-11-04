We’re into November now, and it’s that time of the year when the Black Friday guitar deals start landing. Thus far, the sales have been nothing particularly special, but that’s all changed with the launch of the Sweetwater early Black Friday sale, where discounts have hit a massive up to 60% off .

There’s a huge number of guitars and pedals, and I was really pleased to see a surprising number of guitar amps and FRFR cabs in the sale, too. With all the big brands like Fender, Boss, Line 6, Marshall, Digitech, Vox, TC Electronic, and plenty more represented, it’s an easy recommendation from me as the best sale of Black Friday season so far.

Sweetwater: Up to 60% off

Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale has kicked off savings season with a bang, dropping a huge number of guitars, amps, and pedals that are sure to satisfy any bargain hunter out there. With discounts hitting up to 60% off and brands like Fender, Boss, Marshall, Line 6, and more in the sale, it’s one of the best around at the moment. Read more Read less ▼

I’ve had a look through the sale en masse to see what’s available, and it really is one of the best opportunities of Black Friday so far to save on gear. There are some ginormous discounts available on great gear, including many products we’ve personally tested. There are so many, in fact, that I struggled to pick out my usual handful, so here are 7 of the best to sink your teeth into.

Save 18% ($500) Fender American Vintage II 1961 Strat: was $2,799.99 now $2,299.99 at Sweetwater Grabbing a full five-star rating in our review, this Fender American Vintage II 1961 Strat has got a massive $500 price reduction in the sale. The black finish with gold hardware is a Sweetwater exclusive, and for us, it's one of the best vintage remodels Fender has ever made. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($450) PRS DGT 15 Combo: was $1,449 now $999 at Sweetwater Another item with a gigantic discount, the PRS DGT 15 has a healthy $450 taken off the regular price, pulling it down to below a grand. Its all-tube design delivers a sweet blend of vintage tones with amazing sustain, and it's relatively light and portable for a tube combo . Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($800) ESP E-II T-B7 Baritone: was $2,485 now $1,685 at Sweetwater If you want the metal guitar of all metal guitars, this ESP E-II T-B7 Baritone has got $800 off. With a 27-inch scale and 7 strings, you can tune this thing down to abyssal depths. Dual active EMGs deliver some serious firepower, with a hard tail bridge for stability and a thin 'U' neck profile for excellent playability. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% ($40) ToneWoodAmp ToneWoodAmp2: was $329 now $289 at Sweetwater Another product that received a five-star review, the ToneWoodAmp ToneWoodAmp2 is so good they named it twice. Able to be fitted to pretty much any electro-acoustic, it offers a massive improvement on the stock preamps that come with such guitars. With a great selection of effects, an excellent app, powerful EQ and tone-shaping tools, and a healthy $40 discount, this is a great buy for any acoustic guitar player. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($100) Line 6 POD Go: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Sweetwater If you're looking for an all-in-one solution to your guitar rig, the Line 6 POD Go is an excellent multi-effects pedal that can play a lot of roles. It's got $100 off in the sale, features HX amp and effects models that are incredibly good quality, and is lightweight and portable enough to take anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($29.90) Eventide Knife Drop: was $299 now $269.10 at Sweetwater If you're looking for a personal recommendation, here's one from me. I've been using the Eventide Knife Drop, made in conjunction with Jack White's Third Man Hardware, on my pedalboard for the last year or so. It delivers some seriously wild synth guitar tones, with an additional octave -up and octave-down tones. Unpredictable and totally unique, it's got a nice $29.90 discount in the sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($21) Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon Multipack: was $79.99 now $58.99 at Sweetwater If you're building or rebuilding a pedalboard for Black Friday, this deal on the Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon Multipack is a great way to save by buying in bulk. Working out at $5.89 per cable, it's got a variety of lengths going from 3 to 24 inches, and the cables are colored bright red to make them easy to see on stage. Read more Read less ▼

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