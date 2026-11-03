“It was clear from the start something was off”: Suspects wanted after attempting to sell $500,000 worth of stolen guitars to famed Nashville store

Multiple suspects are wanted after a failed attempt to sell hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen guitars to a store in Nashville.

Metro Police has announced at least two people went to Carter Vintage Guitars in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday October 17 to try and sell a “handful” of stolen vintage instruments.

As reported by WKRN News, Carter Vintage Guitars staff became suspicious after the two suspects brought in a handful of vintage guitars to be appraised ahead of a potential sale. They called police after the suspects left, and were informed the guitars had indeed been stolen in Chattanooga.

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An estimated cost of those instruments places the total value of the stolen haul at upwards of $500,000. A 1950s Gibson Les Paul and a vintage Fender were included in the stolen collection. The investigation is still ongoing and some suspects have yet to be found.

Guitars worth thousands stolen from Chattanooga recovered at Nashville shop - YouTube Watch On

One suspect has been detained, after returning to the store to retrieve the stolen guitars upon learning Carter Vintage Guitars would not purchase them. He was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

“As Nashville’s local steward of vintage instruments, we take pride in the care and safekeeping of all instruments that come through our doors,” Carter Vintage Guitars said in a statement.

WKRN News spoke to staff members at Carter Vintage Guitars, and was told “it was clear from the start something was off”.

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Staff members were suspicious in part because the suspects were unaware of how much the guitars were actually worth. They allegedly asked for $8,000 total in return – miles off the actual value of the six-strings.

Chattanooga police have yet to respond to WKRN regarding information over where the vintage guitars were stolen from.

It isn't the first stolen guitar story to have emerged this year. In June, a California music store appealed for aid following the theft of four Fender Custom Shop Stratocasters.