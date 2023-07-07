Nita Strauss electrocutes internet trolls using shred guitar lightning during this Eruption-inspired solo for Digital Bullets

Nita Strauss has shared a video for her new track Digital Bullets. The song rails against online trolling and features a blistering metalcore vocal from Chris Motionless, plus a solo that Strauss has described as an “Eruption moment”.

Strauss explained in her recent Total Guitar interview that the song was inspired by her anger towards button-pushing keyboard warriors “with no real-life experience”, particularly those who took against her for accepting a role as Demi Lovato’s guitarist.

“Crafting this song and solo was a big ‘Fuck you’ to all the haters,” said Strauss. “I think it was Johnny [Andrews, co-writer] who said, ‘Why don’t you have an Eruption moment as a big middle finger to these people?’ So I came up with that!”

At the close of the track is a lead workout full of wide interval taps and synth-y, keyboard-like sounds, intended as an intentional parallel to the faceless, electronic forms of online trolls.

Mostly, though, it’s about flipping the bird at haters with an excoriating guitar solo.

The animated clip sees Strauss and Motionless performing onstage before they are chased by trolls to a rooftop and left cornered. The musicians are then left with no option but to draw on Strauss’s lightning guitar powers, which are seemingly unleashed by the energizing force of face-melting shred.

The clip has arrived in tandem with Strauss’s long (long) – looooooong – awaited second solo album The Call Of The Void. The new record finally lands today and has been preceded by a run of singles that began back in 2021 with Dead Inside, featuring David Draiman.

Strauss drew a line in the sand with that track from the off and the new album is packed with heavyweight talents, including Alice Cooper, Marty Friedman, Arch Enemy’s Alica White-Gluz, Dorothy and In Flames’ Anders Fridén.

Now, after more than 18 months of teasers and singles, it’s finally dropped. Insert your own Hurricane Nita/landfall joke, as appropriate.

If you want to stream or order the new album, head to The Call Of The Void site. Meanwhile, you can read Strauss’s full interview with Total Guitar, by picking up issue 373 over at Magazines Direct.