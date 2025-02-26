“It’s as if God convinced SRV and EVH to be reincarnated into one body”: Nuno Bettencourt says this 15-year-old blues player is in the league of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eddie Van Halen
The Extreme hero is betting on this young Australian guitarist after being blown away by his virtuosic performance
Australian guitar wunderkind Taj Farrant may have made his tentative steps in the music industry on Australia's Got Talent and The Ellen Show – but has since gone on to rub shoulders with and even share the stage with luminaries the likes of Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, and Orianthi.
Now, he's adding another endorser to this fast growing list, as Nuno Bettencourt has recently bestowed upon him the title of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eddie Van Halen reincarnated.
The Extreme guitarist reposted a video of Farrant's live interpretation of his quintessential blues single, Mumma Raised a Man, and could not help but rave about the 15-year-old guitarist.
A post shared by Nuno (@nunobettencourtofficial)
A photo posted by on
“Yes, the internet is littered with great players, especially jaw dropping technical players,” writes Bettencourt. “But rarely, do you get that technical prowess that shoots straight through the heart with pure emotion. We may be witnessing a true future guitar hero in our midst. Shreds the blues… but MORE IMPORTANTLY he does it with Soul, Passion and Fire.”
“It’s as if God was doing his weekly reincarnations…but on this day…enjoying a bit of a drink…just to fuck with us convinced SRV and EVH to be reincarnated into one body… and just for fun he threw in Michael Jordan’s fingers.”
Bettencourt goes on to call the young guitarist's performance “dangerous” and “inspiring” – applauding Farrant for unleashing the solo that was filmed “LIVE on a fucking stage…not in the safety of a bedroom or studio.
“I truly don’t care about your age… I’m not in awe of that. I’m in awe of you. Chills watching this. Must have rewatched a dozen times. You are fierce...it’s pouring out of you. Go get it kid.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
The young guitarist is already making a strong impression, revealing in the comment section that the guitar featured in the video is a signature Kiesel model that's in the pipeline, while he's currently touring the U.S. in support of his debut album, Chapter One, released last year.
As for Nuno Bettencourt, when Extreme made their return in 2023 with their sixth album – Six – and their first single in 15 years, Rise, the virtuoso revealed that he had made a promise to himself to carry Eddie Van Halen's fire.
“When Eddie Van Halen passed, it really hit me,” Bettencourt commented. “I’m not going to be the one who will take the throne, but I felt some responsibility to keep guitar playing alive. So, you hear a lot of fire on the record.” Seems like Nuno has found his partner in crime…
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“It was written so close to going through cancer and the hardest time of my life – I can really hear the intensity of that time”: La Luz’s triumph over tragedy is testament to Shana Cleveland’s singular determination – and her unending love of Strats
“I used different gadgets to make the guitar sound different. I used a few hammers – I don’t recommend that”: How Yasmin Williams is redefining the people’s music with kitchen implements and acoustic guitar