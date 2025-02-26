“It’s as if God convinced SRV and EVH to be reincarnated into one body”: Nuno Bettencourt says this 15-year-old blues player is in the league of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eddie Van Halen

Australian guitar wunderkind Taj Farrant may have made his tentative steps in the music industry on Australia's Got Talent and The Ellen Show – but has since gone on to rub shoulders with and even share the stage with luminaries the likes of Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, and Orianthi.

Now, he's adding another endorser to this fast growing list, as Nuno Bettencourt has recently bestowed upon him the title of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eddie Van Halen reincarnated.

The Extreme guitarist reposted a video of Farrant's live interpretation of his quintessential blues single, Mumma Raised a Man, and could not help but rave about the 15-year-old guitarist.

“Yes, the internet is littered with great players, especially jaw dropping technical players,” writes Bettencourt. “But rarely, do you get that technical prowess that shoots straight through the heart with pure emotion. We may be witnessing a true future guitar hero in our midst. Shreds the blues… but MORE IMPORTANTLY he does it with Soul, Passion and Fire.”

“It’s as if God was doing his weekly reincarnations…but on this day…enjoying a bit of a drink…just to fuck with us convinced SRV and EVH to be reincarnated into one body… and just for fun he threw in Michael Jordan’s fingers.”

Bettencourt goes on to call the young guitarist's performance “dangerous” and “inspiring” – applauding Farrant for unleashing the solo that was filmed “LIVE on a fucking stage…not in the safety of a bedroom or studio.

“I truly don’t care about your age… I’m not in awe of that. I’m in awe of you. Chills watching this. Must have rewatched a dozen times. You are fierce...it’s pouring out of you. Go get it kid.”

The young guitarist is already making a strong impression, revealing in the comment section that the guitar featured in the video is a signature Kiesel model that's in the pipeline, while he's currently touring the U.S. in support of his debut album, Chapter One, released last year.

As for Nuno Bettencourt, when Extreme made their return in 2023 with their sixth album – Six – and their first single in 15 years, Rise, the virtuoso revealed that he had made a promise to himself to carry Eddie Van Halen's fire.

“When Eddie Van Halen passed, it really hit me,” Bettencourt commented. “I’m not going to be the one who will take the throne, but I felt some responsibility to keep guitar playing alive. So, you hear a lot of fire on the record.” Seems like Nuno has found his partner in crime…