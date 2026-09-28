Olivia Rodrigo showcases heart-shaped guitar and custom Fender builds on her Unraveled Tour: “Five prototypes before I got the body right. It had to look cool, play easy, feel comfortable, and most of all, sound good”

While she’s a self-professed “novice” guitarist, Olivia Rodrigo has become a massive proponent of the instrument since her debut album, 2021’s SOUR, brought her alt-pop-rock musings to the mainstream.

Now, as she kicks off The Unraveled Tour in support of her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, her penchant for unique and highly customized guitars is on full display. Her aresenal includes a relic’d single-pickup Jazzmaster custom that she uses on the track Maggots for Brains, where she showcases her lead guitar playing.

Another interesting pick comes by way of a tasty, heart-shaped guitar, crafted by LA guitar repairer and luthier Luis Munoz. The guitar builder, who counts the Smashing Pumpkins, Deftones, and Anthrax among his clients, flexed his skills with this baby pink guitar, which, according to his socials, took awhile to build and perfect.

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“I’ve somewhat retired from touring to be home with mi mija Rosie, but getting to contribute like this? La neta, that means everything. I’m sure Olivia has every guitar company in the world in her DMs, and she still trusted a small shop in East LA,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of Rodrigo with the guitar and snaps from the building process.

“Five prototypes before I got the body right. It had to look cool, play easy, feel comfortable, and most of all, sound good. Built completely by hand, late nights after shop hours.”

Considering fans’ positive reaction so far, Munoz teased whether we can expect to see similar builds, or perhaps even a signature model. “One of one. For now,” he adds.

Rodrigo has used St. Vincent’s ergonomically game-changing signature guitar with Ernie Ball Music Man on previous tours, after praising its design and calling it “such a fucking cool-looking guitar.”