“I just did Victoria’s Secret and I used the Crush for that. People were like, ‘Your tone was really great.’ ‘Yeah, it was the Crush!’”: Orianthi used a $219 Orange practice amp to play in front of millions on live TV

Playing on live television is no easy feat – especially when it’s one of the most anticipated shows in the fashion industry’s calendar: the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

However, Orianthi proved that you don't need a huge rig and stacks upon stacks to deliver big tones, as she recently revealed that she played to an audience of millions by simply using her travel-friendly Orange Crush practice amp.

“I just did Victoria’s Secret and I used the Crush for that,” she tells MusicRadar, referring to her solo-driven medley of The Arrows/Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ I Love Rock N' Roll and Lenny Kravitz’s Are You Gonna Go My Way.

“Live on TV with, like, 70 million viewers, and I used the Crush! People were like, ‘Your tone was really great.’ ‘Yeah, it was the fucking Crush!’ It’s so easy to use, to transport. That amp is awesome.

However, this is far from the first time that the guitarist has used this portable amp for a show. “Live, I have used the Crush a couple of times already,” she continues. “People don’t even know it. They’re like, ‘Oh, it must be some really expensive or whatever.’ No, it’s like 300-and-something bucks.”

After releasing the Oriverb – her signature combo amp with Orange – last August, Orianthi treated her fans and the wider guitar community to the Crush 20RT, a solid-state 1x8" amp that weighs just 15.9 lbs but still packs a punch.

Gig-ready features include an 8-inch, custom-designed ‘Voice Of The World’ speaker, spring-inspired reverb, a 3-band EQ, and a chromatic tuner. Best of all, it costs just $219 – another compelling win for the small amp champions.

“I wanted a portable amp that I could use backstage before a show to warm up before I go on,” she said upon the amp's release. “It has a similar tone [to] my larger version of this amplifier. It’s just really easy to use. I like to plug my PRS right into my 20RT, and there [are] no pedals required.”

In recent Orianthi news, the guitarist revealed her return to the Alice Cooper band – and, in an exclusive Guitar World interview, discussed what fans can expect her to bring (back) to the table, in Nita Strauss’ stead.