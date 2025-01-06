“I just did Victoria’s Secret and I used the Crush for that. People were like, ‘Your tone was really great.’ ‘Yeah, it was the Crush!’”: Orianthi used a $219 Orange practice amp to play in front of millions on live TV
Orianthi ditched big rigs for a portable 1x8" practice amp for one of her biggest shows last year – and asserts small amps can still pack a punch
Playing on live television is no easy feat – especially when it’s one of the most anticipated shows in the fashion industry’s calendar: the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
However, Orianthi proved that you don't need a huge rig and stacks upon stacks to deliver big tones, as she recently revealed that she played to an audience of millions by simply using her travel-friendly Orange Crush practice amp.
“I just did Victoria’s Secret and I used the Crush for that,” she tells MusicRadar, referring to her solo-driven medley of The Arrows/Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ I Love Rock N' Roll and Lenny Kravitz’s Are You Gonna Go My Way.
“Live on TV with, like, 70 million viewers, and I used the Crush! People were like, ‘Your tone was really great.’ ‘Yeah, it was the fucking Crush!’ It’s so easy to use, to transport. That amp is awesome.
A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret)
A photo posted by on
However, this is far from the first time that the guitarist has used this portable amp for a show. “Live, I have used the Crush a couple of times already,” she continues. “People don’t even know it. They’re like, ‘Oh, it must be some really expensive or whatever.’ No, it’s like 300-and-something bucks.”
After releasing the Oriverb – her signature combo amp with Orange – last August, Orianthi treated her fans and the wider guitar community to the Crush 20RT, a solid-state 1x8" amp that weighs just 15.9 lbs but still packs a punch.
Gig-ready features include an 8-inch, custom-designed ‘Voice Of The World’ speaker, spring-inspired reverb, a 3-band EQ, and a chromatic tuner. Best of all, it costs just $219 – another compelling win for the small amp champions.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“I wanted a portable amp that I could use backstage before a show to warm up before I go on,” she said upon the amp's release. “It has a similar tone [to] my larger version of this amplifier. It’s just really easy to use. I like to plug my PRS right into my 20RT, and there [are] no pedals required.”
In recent Orianthi news, the guitarist revealed her return to the Alice Cooper band – and, in an exclusive Guitar World interview, discussed what fans can expect her to bring (back) to the table, in Nita Strauss’ stead.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
“A genius in his ability to write music”: Wayne Osmond, guitarist and singer of The Osmonds, dies aged 73
“I remember Bruce calling me and asking me for my permission to switch to Telecaster”: Stevie Van Zandt on why the Strat became his go-to guitar for decades – after passing the Tele baton to Bruce Springsteen