"I just did Victoria's Secret and I used the Crush for that. People were like, 'Your tone was really great.' 'Yeah, it was the Crush!'": Orianthi used a $219 Orange practice amp to play in front of millions on live TV

Orianthi ditched big rigs for a portable 1x8" practice amp for one of her biggest shows last year – and asserts small amps can still pack a punch

Orianthi performs during the 2024 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York
(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

Playing on live television is no easy feat – especially when it’s one of the most anticipated shows in the fashion industry’s calendar: the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

However, Orianthi proved that you don't need a huge rig and stacks upon stacks to deliver big tones, as she recently revealed that she played to an audience of millions by simply using her travel-friendly Orange Crush practice amp.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.