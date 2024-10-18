“Warning: Orianthi’s guitar solo may cause spontaneous dancing, screaming, and chills”: Orianthi showcases her latest PRS custom build as she soundtracks the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with two rock classics

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its return on October 15 for the first time since 2019. Amongst the wings, sequins, and models, guitar hero Orianthi made a special appearance, delivering solo-driven renditions of The Arrows/Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ I Love Rock N' Roll and Lenny Kravitz’s Are You Gonna Go My Way.

As Victoria's Secret put it, “Warning: Orianthi’s guitar solo may cause spontaneous dancing, screaming, and chills”.

Fitting for such a high-profile event, she wielded her most recent acquisition: an Orianthi PRS custom build in white, featuring her signature ‘O’ logo artwork.

This new addition to her collection appears to draw inspiration from one of PRS' core models, the Custom 24-08, fully kitted out with a 3-way toggle pickup switch, two mini-toggle coil-tap pickup switches, and a PRS Patented Tremolo.

Orianthi's playing accompanied the likes of Kate Moss, Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Barbara Palvin, Ashley Graham, Behati Prinsloo, Jasmine Tookes, and Taylor Hill, who worked the catwalk, showcasing the brand's latest lingerie line.

In addition to Orianthi, other musical guests included Cher, South African singer-songwriter Tyla, and Thai artist Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink.

The guitarist's appearance at the prestigious event follows the launch of her signature Orange combo valve amp, the Oriverb, and the announcement that a Crush version will be released next month.