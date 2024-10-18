“Warning: Orianthi’s guitar solo may cause spontaneous dancing, screaming, and chills”: Orianthi showcases her latest PRS custom build as she soundtracks the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with two rock classics

The guitarist delivered solo-fueled renditions of I Love Rock 'N' Roll and Are You Gonna Go My Way as she accompanied some of the world's most high-profile supermodels down the catwalk

Orianthi performs during the 2024 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York
(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its return on October 15 for the first time since 2019. Amongst the wings, sequins, and models, guitar hero Orianthi made a special appearance, delivering solo-driven renditions of The Arrows/Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ I Love Rock N' Roll and Lenny Kravitz’s Are You Gonna Go My Way.

As Victoria's Secret put it, “Warning: Orianthi’s guitar solo may cause spontaneous dancing, screaming, and chills”.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.