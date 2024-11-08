“I wanted a portable amp that I could use backstage before a show to warm up with. I like to plug my PRS right into it – there are no pedals required”: Orianthi and Orange team up to create the 20RT, a portable, versatile amp with high gain tones aplenty
The 15.9 lb Orange Crush 20RT comes fully equipped with an 8-inch, custom-designed ‘Voice Of The World’ speaker, a 3-band EQ, chromatic tuner, and “spring-inspired” reverb
After the release of her signature combo amp, the Oriverb, in August, Orianthi has once again teamed up with Orange for the Crush 20RT – a travel-friendly amp that promises to offer ample functionality and reliability.
Like its sibling, the Crush 20, the Crush 20RT features footswitchable Clean and Dirty channels, with Orange's new high gain, four stage preamp design guaranteeing a wide sonic palette.
For enhanced “sheer punch,” the amp, weighing just 15.9 lbs, features an 8-inch, custom-designed ‘Voice Of The World’ speaker, a 3-band EQ, chromatic tuner, and “spring-inspired” reverb.
Designed with modern guitarists in mind, it’s also equipped with an Aux In for backing tracks and a CabSim-loaded headphone output – making it suitable for the bedroom, rehearsal room, studio, or stage.
“This amp is really diverse – from the clean channel to the dirty channel – there’s warmth and there’s grit, it’s really quite incredible. I think everyone is really going to dig it!” comments Orianthi.
“I wanted a portable amp that I could use backstage before a show to warm up before I go on. It has a similar tone [to] my larger version of this amplifier. It's just really easy to use. I like to plug my PRS right into my 20RT, and there [are] no pedals required.”
Construction-wise, the Crush 20RT comes in Orange's standard orange or black finish with a cream grill, as well as an attractive limited-edition white Tolex exterior with all-black accents and, of course, a custom Orianthi badge.
With the limited-edition white amp priced at $219 and the standard black and orange versions available at $199, the Orianthi-approved Orange Crush 20RT is now available for pre-order from all Orange partners and distributors.
For more information, visit Orange.
