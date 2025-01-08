“You've been an inspiration for so many, and will continue to be for centuries to come”: Peter Yarrow, guitarist, singer for Peter, Paul & Mary, and co-writer of Puff the Magic Dragon, dies at 86

A folk icon and dedicated political activist, Yarrow helped bring the songs of Bob Dylan to the wider public, but his career was later tainted by his conviction on child sex abuse charges

Peter, Paul &amp; Mary perform onstage in 1965 – Yarrow can be seen on the far right
Peter Yarrow, an icon of the '60s folk explosion best known for his guitar, vocal, and songwriting contributions to the era-defining trio, Peter, Paul & Mary, has died at the age of 86, his publicist confirmed. He had been suffering from bladder cancer.

“Our fearless dragon is tired and has entered the last chapter of his magnificent life,” Yarrow's daughter, Bethany, said in a statement. “The world knows Peter Yarrow the iconic folk activist, but the human being behind the legend is every bit as generous, creative, passionate, playful, and wise as his lyrics suggest.”

