“I got to go backstage at the Whisky, and Joe Bonamassa knew who I was! I immediately took a picture and texted it to my dad”: Sophie Lloyd on the time she met Joe Bonamassa – her childhood guitar hero

News
By
( , , )
Contributions from
published

Lloyd looks back on the time her dad would play Joe Bonamassa records while driving her to school

Left-Sophie Lloyd performs with Machine Gun Kelly on day 2 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois; Right-Joe Bonamassa performs in concert at Park City Arena on November 19, 2024 in Park City, Kansas
(Image credit: Left-Scott Legato/Getty Images; Right-Gary Miller/Getty Images)

As she gears up for her debut US date at LA's Whisky a Go Go next week, Sophie Lloyd has looked back on one of the blues rock veterans who played an instrumental role in her early days – and still does, to an extent, when she sneaks in a blues lick or two.

“When I was growing up, my dad would drive me to school, and he'd always have Joe Bonamassa on,” she tells Guitar World. “I think his playing was just so beautiful and moving, and really told a story.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from