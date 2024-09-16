“I’m so grateful for the strong American audience I’ve gained online. It’s about time I rock out with them in person”: Sophie Lloyd announces her debut solo US show – and marks the occasion with a shred reimagining of Alice Cooper’s Poison

British guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd will make her live solo US debut at LA’s iconic Whisky A Go Go on January 16, 2025.

Earlier this year, Lloyd announced her debut solo UK show, which was initially scheduled to take place at London’s Camden Assembly. That sold out in just five minutes, and due to the sheer demand, the event was later upgraded to a bigger venue: Camden's The Underworld

Now, the guitarist – who rose to prominence on social media by transforming classic tracks into virtuosic shred workouts, before joining Machine Gun Kelly's band – will follow it up with a maiden solo headliner in the States.

To celebrate the latest announcement, she’s shared an incendiary, shred-filled rendition of Alice Cooper’s Poison on her signature Kiesel guitar – an axe players can spec themselves.

Her fingers flit between key guitar moments and searing vocal lines, offering a tasteful shred take on the classic tune, which showcases both her talent and ability to not overplay.

Her debut solo album, Imposter Syndrome, released last year to great acclaim. It featured big-name players like Trivium’s Matt Heafy, who hailed Lloyd as an “immensely talented force,” Chris Robertson, and the first female Kramer signature artist, Lzzy Hale.

“We put so much work and love into the Imposter Syndrome album and we’re so excited to finally bring that to the stage, first in London in October and then to LA in January,” says Lloyd.

Alice Cooper - Poison (SHRED VERSION) || Sophie Lloyd - YouTube Watch On

“I’m so grateful for the strong American audience I’ve gained online over the years, and I think it’s about time I head over there and rock out with them in person! It was incredible to see the response to our London show and I hope the US will be just as excited to experience what we’ve got in store.

“It’s especially special to be playing at The Whisky, which is such an important part of rock and roll history, where almost all of my guitar heroes have played multiple times,” she continues.

Lloyd first graced the cover of Guitar World in July '23, and during the tell-all chat, she revealed that a cartoon character first inspired her to pick up the guitar.

Away from her work with MGK, Lloyd has forged a formidable reputation online with her musically acrobatic cover versions. That’s seen her take on Enter Sandman with the help of snakes and a tarantula, and deliver a Cliffs of Dover-esque version of The Office theme.

But video shoots can be a grueling endeavor. Lloyd recently recalled how she nearly lost a finger during a shoot with fellow YouTuber Cole Rolland. Thankfully, all digits have remained intact and she's ready to take the next step in her solo career on stages either side of the Atlantic.

Head to TicketWeb for tickets for the show, and to Sophie Lloyd for special VIP packages.