“I’m so grateful for the strong American audience I’ve gained online. It’s about time I rock out with them in person”: Sophie Lloyd announces her debut solo US show – and marks the occasion with a shred reimagining of Alice Cooper’s Poison

By
published

After selling out her debut solo show in London in just five minutes earlier this year, the superstar shredder is now set to perform at LA’s legendary Whisky A Go Go

Sophie Lloyd performs on stage with Machine Gun Kelly during day 2 of the Slottsfjell Festival 2023 on July 13, 2023 in Tonsberg, Norway
(Image credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty Images)

British guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd will make her live solo US debut at LA’s iconic Whisky A Go Go on January 16, 2025.

Earlier this year, Lloyd announced her debut solo UK show, which was initially scheduled to take place at London’s Camden Assembly. That sold out in just five minutes, and due to the sheer demand, the event was later upgraded to a bigger venue: Camden's The Underworld

