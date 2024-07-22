“I'm just going to use them as they were built from the factory”: Deftones' Stephen Carpenter admits he prefers amp modeler factory presets to his own tone creations

Carpenter reveals he has also fallen in love with tube amps again as he discusses the tones we can expect from Deftones' next album

Deftones' Stephen Carpenter performs live.
Deftones co-founder and lead guitarist Stephen Carpenter's guitar tone has been pored over and emulated by many a fan. However, Carpenter has recently revealed his hot take on factory presets – and teased the tones we can expect on the band's highly-anticipated upcoming album.

“I actually have an Axe-Fx in my rig, right, but I'm married to it because I used it on the Koi [No Yokan, Deftones' seventh studio album] record – I use four or five different factory presets on songs. There's no way I'm gonna achieve those effects with anything else,” he says on the Rock Feed Podcast.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.