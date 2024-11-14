“It was Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, and the engineer. Quincy said, ‘Go in there, and do what you want’”: Steve Stevens on following in Eddie Van Halen’s footsteps to record the ‘spiritual successor’ to Beat It

When Jackson and Jones sought to revisit the sound they experimented with on Beat It, they turned to the Billy Idol guitarist for a hard rock edge

Steve Stevens on 9/28/89 in Chicago, Il.
(Image credit: Paul Natkin/WireImage/Getty Images)

In 1988, Michael Jackson once again tapped into his heavier rock side and released Dirty Diana – the so-called ‘spiritual successor’ to Beat It, which had been pieced together six years prior with the help of a now-legendary guitar solo from Eddie Van Halen.

Working once more with long-time collaborator Quincy Jones for the occasion, Jackson sought to recruit another guitar talent who could follow Van Halen’s lead and provide the appropriate guitar goodness that Dirty Diana required.

