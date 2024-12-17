“When we were little kids our dad would say, ‘Get your guitars and play for our guests.’ Someone would always say, ‘Maybe someday you can make a record together’”: Jimmie Vaughan on the only album he and Stevie Ray Vaughan ever made together

In 1990, the Vaughan brothers linked up in the studio to record Family Style, which was released weeks after SRV died

Photo of Jimmie VAUGHAN and Stevie Ray VAUGHAN; with his brother Jimmie Vaughan
(Image credit: Robert Knight Archive/Redferns / Getty Images)

In 1990, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimmie Vaughan – two brothers who had both made an indelible mark on the wider world of blues guitar – joined together for the first time in their respective careers under the ‘Vaughan Brothers’ umbrella to release Family Style.

Released mere weeks after SRV died, Family Style was the only record the pair worked on together, and was the last album that Stevie himself worked on in his life.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.