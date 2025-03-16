“Lonnie came into an Austin club where we were playing. I asked him if he would play, but Lonnie, the master of the Flying V, said he wouldn't touch anything but a Gibson”: When Stevie Ray Vaughan met his oft-overlooked, pioneering, V-wielding guitar hero

Features
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques ) Contributions from published

Though their respective brand and model loyalties stood in the way of them swapping licks on that particular evening, that show sparked a years-long musical relationship that would span the stage and studio

Stevie Ray Vaughan (left) and Lonnie Mack perform onstage in the mid-1980s
(Image credit: Ebet Roberts/Redferns, Clayton Call/Redferns)

Stevie Ray Vaughan and the Stratocaster are one of those iconic guitarist/guitar pairings – Brian May and the Red Special, Jimmy Page and his Number One 1959 Les Paul, et cetera.

Less well-known, but equally air-tight, was the relationship of one of Vaughan's foremost guitar heroes, the always-underrated Lonnie Mack, to the Gibson Flying V. And Mack's loyalty was not without reason.

His V of choice happened to be a '58 model known as “Number 7,” so named because it was the seventh V to ever roll out of Gibson's factory, then in Kalamazoo, Michigan. As if that distinction didn't make it noteworthy enough, Mack also famously had the guitar fitted with a Bigsby vibrato unit attached to a piece of stainless steel spanning the guitar's wings.

Now, there are stories aplenty of guitarists abandoning their signature (literally and otherwise) guitars in special, typically guest, appearances – Washburn man Nuno Bettencourt, for instance, used a Les Paul for a mini-gig with Steven Tyler just last month.

When Vaughan invited his idol to jam onstage with himself and his band, Double Trouble, one night, though, both guitarists' particularly strong loyalties proved to be a slight sticking point. Vaughan's arsenal, you see, was solely comprised of Strats.

Stevie Ray Vaughan with Lonnie Mack - Wham - YouTube Stevie Ray Vaughan with Lonnie Mack - Wham - YouTube
Watch On

“Lonnie came into an Austin club where we were playing,” Vaughan told Guitar World in a 1983 interview. “I asked him if he would play, but Lonnie, the master of the Flying V, said he wouldn't touch anything but a Gibson, and so he just got up and sang his ass off. Later he said he wanted to produce us.”

Vaughan, as it turns out, would soon produce him, with the two working closely together on Mack's 1985 comeback album, Strike Like Lightning.

On that album, Mack and Vaughan re-worked the former's pioneering instrumental, Wham (the first record that Vaughan ever bought) as Double Whammy. Asked about the recording of the re-working in a 1986 interview with Guitar World, Mack gave insight into the chemistry that first flickered that fateful evening.

In response to a question about how he “arranged” his parts with Vaughan, Mack said with a laugh, “I'd just say, ‘go!’

“I'd say, ‘Okay, you play rhythm, take the second solo,’ like that; we never worked anything out in detail. Or like when we did Wham, it was obvious I was going to do the intro, so I just played until I decided it was time for him, got it right there and then nodded at him.

“So he played it for a while, then he looked at me, I got the message and I took it,” Mack continued. “Very informal: I like it like that.”

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
George Harrison (left) and John Lennon play the song Something in a scene from the 2021 film, Get Back

“I think I sort of smoked something, and I didn't really know what I was doing”: George Harrison typically sketched out his solos in advance – his iconic lead break on this classic Beatles track was a notable exception
Gary Lucas plays a Fender Stratocaster

“I’m sitting on the couch with a guitar, and Jeff is standing over me. He pulled out a notebook with lyrics and doodles, started singing, and that was Grace”: How Gary Lucas made guitar magic with Jeff Buckley, Captain Beefheart and Chris Cornell
George Harrison (left) and John Lennon play the song Something in a scene from the 2021 film, Get Back

“I think I sort of smoked something, and I didn't really know what I was doing”: George Harrison typically sketched out his solos in advance – his iconic lead break on this classic Beatles track was a notable exception
See more latest
Most Popular
George Harrison (left) and John Lennon play the song Something in a scene from the 2021 film, Get Back
“I think I sort of smoked something, and I didn't really know what I was doing”: George Harrison typically sketched out his solos in advance – his iconic lead break on this classic Beatles track was a notable exception
Gary Lucas plays a Fender Stratocaster
“I’m sitting on the couch with a guitar, and Jeff is standing over me. He pulled out a notebook with lyrics and doodles, started singing, and that was Grace”: How Gary Lucas made guitar magic with Jeff Buckley, Captain Beefheart and Chris Cornell
Posed full length studio portrait of Eddie Van Halen with a Peavey guitar
“It must have been a big shock when little Peavey in Mississippi got the biggest guitar hero out there. But Ed just appreciated the quality of craftsmanship”: The story of Peavey and its era-defining Van Halen collaborations – and why they came to an end
Paul Banks of Interpol adjusts the tuning on his Les Paul Custom, and wears a dark pair of sunglasses.
“I don’t think I have the agility on the neck to do a traditional guitar solo – I’m more from the Kurt Cobain school”: Interpol frontman Paul Banks on making landmark records, his favorite John Frusciante solo and why he’s no fan of the Fender Twin
Imperial Triumphant
“People think I’m not a good guitar player because it sounds really sloppy. I play in an avant-garde death metal band – you shouldn’t be comfortable”: How Imperial Triumphant became one of the most garishly experimental metal bands of a generation
General views of the Hollywood Rock Walk at the Guitar Center on the Sunset Strip after the announcement of rock legend Eddie Van Halen&#039;s death on October 06, 2020 in Hollywood, California
“I used to visit my local GC frequently. That all stopped when they started locking everything up”: How can Guitar Center improve its stores and reclaim its former glory? Guitar World readers have their say
Steve Stevens plays guitar as part of Billy Idol&#039;s band during the &#039;Rebel Yell&#039; tour at the Poplar Creek Music Theater, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, June 1, 1984.
“When I met Billy, I didn’t really have an amazing guitar. He said, ‘Oh, you gotta have a Les Paul, mate’”: Steve Stevens on why the ’80s were Hamer time for the Billy Idol guitarist – and it was all thanks to Paul Stanley
Jimmy Page performs onstage with Led Zeppelin at Earl&#039;s Court in London in 1975
“Jimmy was still playing the Telecasters that he played in the Yardbirds. I laid it on him and said, ‘Try this out.’ I gave him a good deal, about 1,200 bucks”: How one of rock's most storied Les Pauls changed hands from one guitar hero to another
Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five performs at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on September 14, 2012 in New York City.
“The guys were like, ‘Just go for something crazy, and then make it crazier.’ They just couldn’t stop me, man!” The wildest bass solo you’ve never heard? Robert Sledge cranked the fuzz for this Ben Folds Five classic
Courtney Barnett plays a Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar in studio
“I’ve used Teles and Strats, but I always find myself going back to that Jag – something about the Cobain Jag just sounded extra-beefy”: Courtney Barnett is one of indie-rock’s most celebrated southpaws – and the Nirvana Fender connection runs deep