“A dream come true”: Street Fighter soundtrack guitarist has been revealed

Dazzling American guitar talent Charlie Robbins has revealed his starring role in the soundtrack to the new Street Fighter movie. He calls getting the gig “a dream come true.”

Robbins operates under the banner of Syncatto and also plays in prog rock band Artificial Language. Having featured in two other notable soundtracks recently – Netflix’s Cobra Kai and the Star Wars Outlaws video game – he’s added the video game and movie franchise to his already bulging resume.

With a cast list including country star and Gretsch signature artist Orville Peck, and the Dumble-loving, Metallica guitar building guitarist-actor, Jason Momoa, Robbins is in good company.

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His unique and honestly mind-boggling approach to the selective picking technique popularized by Tosin Abasi drives his contributions forward, giving it that real arcade game feel. But there are some rather sumptuous lead lines too that lend themselves to the film’s more majestic moments.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I am featured in the Street Fighter movie,” Robbins beams on Instagram. “This is genuinely a dream come true.

“I contributed to eight tracks on the soundtrack; I’m lucky to be able to play next to so many amazing musicians!”

Alongside original music, the soundtrack features songs from Soungarden, the Offspring, and White Zombie. Virtuosic bass player Jacob Umansky is another notable name on the film’s OST credits.

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Speaking to Guitar World about his ever-rising profile in late 2023, Robbins said he often gets comments that the sounds he conjures out of his electric guitars defy convention. To that, he asks where the rulebook is. His focus is on pushing the instrument forwards, and he is doing that in droves.

And he’s not the only guitarist getting hired for movie work. Marcin contributed his acoustic wizardry to Netflix’s One Piece soundtrack, Polyphia's Tim Henson featured on Ultraman: Rising, and Yvette Young played on the score for James Gunn’s Superman movie last year.