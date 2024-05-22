“It’s my love letter to that rhinestone-y and flashy era of country”: Gretsch unmasks a new signature guitar in collaboration with alt-country star Orville Peck

Gretsch has just announced alt-country star Orville Peck's first-ever signature guitar, the Limited Edition Orville Peck Falcon. With this new signature guitar, Gretsch promises to capture “Peck’s true iconoclast spirit with mid-century swagger.”

The headline spec here is that dazzling Oro Sparkle finish, which is complemented by a gold plexi pickguard and aged pearloid Humpblock fingerboard inlaid with western-themed artwork by Judith Rothman Pierce, one of Peck's go-to designers.

Construction-wise, the guitar features 2.5"-deep maple body with Gretsch "ML" bracing that aims to deliver “huge hollow body sound with exceptional clarity and acoustic nuance.”

Its 12"-radius streaked ebony fingerboard, with rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets, tops a 25.5"-scale maple neck with Gretsch’s U-shaped profile.

In a nod to contemporary players, the neck also features Luminlay side dots to make for easy fretting in low light.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gretsch/Fender Musical Instruments Corporation) (Image credit: Gretsch/Fender Musical Instruments Corporation) (Image credit: Gretsch/Fender Musical Instruments Corporation)

When it comes to pickups, the Orville Peck Signature Falcon comes equipped with FT-67 Filter'Tron humbucker pickups. These were designed to emulate vintage Gretsch voicings, with a more well-rounded tone to fit the genre-fluidity of modern guitarists.

The Bigsby B6GP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece provides increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain, while promising easier string changes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gretsch/Fender Musical Instruments Corporation) (Image credit: Gretsch/Fender Musical Instruments Corporation)

“It's my sort of love letter to that era of country which was sort of rhinestone-y and flashy during the 60s and 70s, and so that's kind of what I wanted to approach with this, but still keep the classic feel of the Falcon,” says Peck.

“The white Falcon is such a versatile, beautiful guitar, so we wanted to stay true to the original and keep the classic feel, whilst adding some pizzazz. I think whoever picks up the guitar will be able to show a little bit of themselves through it.”

In a 2020 interview with Guitar World, Peck revealed that the Gretsch White Falcon is his “favorite guitar on the planet. They [Gretsch] were very, very kind to give me one. And I’m terrified to take it on tour.

“It’s so funny, I take it into every hotel room. I mean, I won’t keep it on the bus. I’m so afraid someone’s going to steal it! So, that’s, like, my absolutely number-one precious thing.”

Priced at $3,999, the all-new Limited Edition Orville Peck Falcon is available now. For more information, visit Gretsch.