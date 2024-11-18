“We’re very into shredding and treating the guitar the way Yngwie Malmsteen or Eddie Van Halen would treat a guitar”: Syncatto's Charlie Robbins is the latest virtuoso to feature on Cobra Kai’s guitar-driven soundtrack

Cobra Kai may be a sequel series to the original Karate Kid movies, but since its debut in 2018 it has built a dedicated, multi-generational following all of its own. That’s not just for its compelling storyline and the battles between warring dojos and senseis – but also for its stellar soundtrack, which is heavily inspired by 1980s rock and hair metal.

The latest guitarist to try his hand at the Cobra Kai soundtrack is Syncatto and Artificial Language's genre-bending electric guitar virtuoso Charlie Robbins.

As revealed in a social media post, Robbins kicks the end of Season 6’s Episode 6 off with his distinct flamenco-inspired guitar style on a Cordoba Stage electric nylon, before launching into a full-on, classic-rock-style solo while wielding a Kiesel guitar – the same brand he collaborated with for his 2023 signature Kiesel Artist Series Aries.

In a 2022 interview with Guitar World, Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, the two musicians-turned-movie-and-TV-soundtrack-composers who are also the brains behind Cobra Kai’s soundtrack, discussed the show's “unabashed” guitar usage.

“We lean hard into lead guitar in our score,” admitted Robinson. “We’re very into shredding and treating the guitar the way Yngwie Malmsteen or Eddie Van Halen would treat a guitar, which is as a virtuosic, symphonic instrument.

“So there’s a lot of moments – in Strike First, or in King Cobra, which ends Season 1, or Miyagi Metal, which ends Season 3 – where we really highlight the guitar. As we’re writing, we make it a point to say, ‘We want to add guitar flourishes here.’ And sometimes we don’t even write the parts.”

Robinson also explained their collaborative process, often scouting “amazing guitar players” like Andrew Synowiec – known for his work on Frozen and with The Who – and Myrone, whose style is heavily influenced by video game music. “We’ll say, ‘You’re a master shredder. We want to hit this moment on screen with some type of arpeggio or shred lick,’ or whatever.”

The addition of Charlie Robbins sees Cobra Kai continuing the trend of shows benefiting from the crossover appeal (and star power) of working with rising stars from the contemporary guitar scene.

Last year, Marcin was revealed as the guitarist behind Netflix’s One Piece soundtrack, while Polyphia's Tim Henson lent his talent to Ultraman: Rising earlier this year.