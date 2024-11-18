“We’re very into shredding and treating the guitar the way Yngwie Malmsteen or Eddie Van Halen would treat a guitar”: Syncatto's Charlie Robbins is the latest virtuoso to feature on Cobra Kai’s guitar-driven soundtrack

News
By
( , )
published

The addition of Robbins to the Netflix series' soundtrack continues the trend of TV shows benefiting from the talents of contemporary guitar stars

Charlie Robbins with his signature Kiesel electric guitar
(Image credit: Press)

Cobra Kai may be a sequel series to the original Karate Kid movies, but since its debut in 2018 it has built a dedicated, multi-generational following all of its own. That’s not just for its compelling storyline and the battles between warring dojos and senseis – but also for its stellar soundtrack, which is heavily inspired by 1980s rock and hair metal.

The latest guitarist to try his hand at the Cobra Kai soundtrack is Syncatto and Artificial Language's genre-bending electric guitar virtuoso Charlie Robbins.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.