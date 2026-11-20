If you’re a fan of the guitar-centric cult 1986 film, Crossroads, it’s probably been a whirlwind couple of weeks.

First, there was the revelation, via this very publication, that John Fusco and Ralph Macchio – the film’s writer and star, respectively – were developing a sequel. Even more excitingly, in that same Guitar World feature on the making of Crossroads, Steve Vai indicated that he was game to reprise his role as the possessed shred master Jack Butler, who dramatically duels the film’s underdog guitar-slingin’ protagonist, Eugene, in its climax.

But not so fast. As the rumor mill heated up, Vai got in touch with Guitar World to clarify that he had heard nothing official about the movie, and that if a Crossroads 2 of sorts were to come to pass, it was unlikely that he’d actually be involved.

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“I haven’t heard anything official about a sequel, other than that Ralph Macchio and the film’s original writer, John Fusco, have apparently been discussing the possibility of revisiting the story with a more contemporary generation of players, which I think could make for a compelling film,” he told us.

We agree on that last count! And with that in mind, we had a bit of a staff round table on who we’d like to see take Vai’s place in the six-string ring in a Crossroads sequel.

We came up with a decent list, but we also asked for your input. So, here are the names (aside from our own picks) that came up the most, and the players who told us they’d be down if asked…

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Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nuno Bettencourt came up over and over again. We needn’t really explain why – he’s a technical wizard who laid down the best guitar solo of the 21st century so far, and has enough showmanship to have conquered stadiums ‘round the world with his own band and with one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

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John 5 was another popular, and sensible, choice – he entertains giant crowds with Mötley Crüe, can smoke just about anyone on the fretboard, he’s got the clown makeup, and, come on, what about the light-up Telecasters?

The plot of the original Crossroads revolves heavily around the blues, so a cameo from a blues ace would also make perfect sense. To that end, Samantha Fish and the always-formidable Eric Gales were often at the tip of people’s tongues (or fingertips, in this case).

Zakk Wylde was another natural choice. Again, pretty self-explanatory – the Prince of Darkness’ longest-tenured sideman, who wields some of the most aggressively metal guitars on the planet. With the heavy country influence in his shredding, he can also mix it up, stylistically.

Some other popular picks have already volunteered their services in the comments of our Instagram post soliciting recommendations.

Jared James Nichols, for one, expressed his willingness to suit up, while Nita Strauss responded, “Jacqueline Butler reporting for duty.”

Spiro Dussias – who everyone and their brother has named as their favorite up-and-coming player in the past year – made perhaps the best case of anyone yet to be cast in the still-only-rumored film.

“I told my dad before he passed this year that if they ever do a remake, I’d play Jack Butler,” he wrote on GW’s Instagram. “All I can say is that I uniquely understand this assignment, and would leave my soul and blood on screen.”

Can’t really argue with that now, can you?

We’ve rounded up your suggestions and combined them with our own in one epic poll below – vote for your favorite!

And if you think a different player deserves their shot at guitar duel glory, let us know in the comments.