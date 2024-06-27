“When I play guitar, it sounds like a guitar. Ultraman needed a superhero”: Polyphia’s Tim Henson revealed as the mystery shredder behind Netflix’s epic new blockbuster

If you happened to catch Netflix’s new animated flick Ultraman: Rising at any point this week, you may have found yourself feeling slightly in awe of the soundtrack.

That may have especially been the case for one particular scene, which involved a fair amount of climatic action – action accompanied by some pretty insane guitar work.

Such an assumption would be true: Tim Henson has confirmed he was the electric guitar player who shredded on the blockbuster.

The Polyphia virtuoso revealed his identity guest guitar star in a new video that showcased his contributions as he played along to the scene in real time.

“Very proud to announce my involvement on Ultraman: Rising!” he wrote in the video’s description. “This is the first film I've had the privilege of working on.

“Thank you Shannon Tindle for making this happen and thank you Scot Stafford for your guidance and the invitation to work on your beautiful score.”

In the video, Henson demonstrates just how applicable his extended techniques are in the world of film, using almost every trick in his arsenal to punctuate the on-screen action.

That opening dive bomb to illustrate the protagonist descending in flight? Dead-on. That pick string scrape when Ultraman is in pain? Very clever indeed.

Illustrative soundbites aside, the piece – recorded using both the Ibanez TOD10 and Ibanez TOD10N – is littered with absurd displays of Henson’s virtuosity. That sweep picking grand finale, which soundtracks the climax of the fight, is so, so clean.

“When I play guitar, it sounds like a guitar,” commented Stafford, Ultraman's composer. “Ultraman needed a SUPERHERO. Enter Tim Henson. Tim: insanely fun working with you. So grateful. You elevate not just the soundtrack, but the whole film.”

Henson can be heard elsewhere on the Ultraman: Rising soundtrack, specifically on Batter Up!, Neronga, and Legends Are Human.

Netflix has really stepped up its guitar soundtrack game recently. Last year, it was confirmed Marcin – the acoustic guitar wizard who is reinventing the percussive fingerstyle genre – had featured on the One Piece series.

Now Henson has joined the growing crop of progressive guitar heroes to soundtrack some Netflix action, we can’t help but wonder who could be next.

Tosin Abasi thumping his way through a larger-than-life sci-fi picture? Or how about Manuel Gardner Fernades laying down some filthy prog rock progressions on a thriller? Bring it on, Netflix.

Ultraman: Rising is streaming now on Netflix.