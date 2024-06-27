“When I play guitar, it sounds like a guitar. Ultraman needed a superhero”: Polyphia’s Tim Henson revealed as the mystery shredder behind Netflix’s epic new blockbuster

By
published

Henson used two of his Ibanez signatures to lay down the spectacular guitar lines that soundtracked Ultraman: Rising

Polyphia’s Tim Henson with his signature THBB10
(Image credit: Future)

If you happened to catch Netflix’s new animated flick Ultraman: Rising at any point this week, you may have found yourself feeling slightly in awe of the soundtrack.

That may have especially been the case for one particular scene, which involved a fair amount of climatic action – action accompanied by some pretty insane guitar work.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.