“I got to meet the new British Rock Royalty tonight”: The Last Dinner Party's Emily Roberts moonlighted as Brian May in a Queen tribute band – now the guitar legend is endorsing her band

The Queen legend attended The Last Dinner Party's London show at the Eventim Apollo, praising their “good ol' dose of Rock Tonic”

Left-Brian May of Queen + Adam Lambert performs on stage at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on July 2, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada; Right-Emily Roberts of The Last Dinner Party performs during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California
(Image credit: Left-Andrew Chin/Getty Images; Right-Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

In her early 20s, Emily Roberts, guitarist for fast-rising UK theatrical rock outfit The Last Dinner Party, landed a gig as Brian May in a Queen tribute band. Fast-forward a few years, and May himself showed up at the band’s London show – and branded them “British rock royalty”.

“I got to meet the new British Rock Royalty tonight – The Last Dinner Party – and they completely smashed it tonight at the Eventim Apollo. What a great show! What a joy!” May posted on social media. “Thanks Emily for inviting me. That was just what I needed – a good ol' dose of Rock Tonic. Folks, you have to see these guys.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.