“I spent an entire summer solidly trying to get inside Brian’s playing, hearing all the little details”: The Last Dinner Party’s Emily Roberts on how a Brian May tribute gig radically changed her guitar playing

Before The Last Dinner Party, Emily Roberts took the role of Brian May in a Queen tribute band

Emily Roberts of The Last Dinner Party performs on the Woodsies stage during day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England
The Last Dinner Party's lead guitarist Emily Roberts has recently revealed how a spot as Brian May in a Queen Tribute band was key to developing her sound, and in turn, the guitar parts on the band's celebrated debut record Prelude to Ecstasy

“I was around 21 or 22 years old when someone messaged me on Facebook about being Brian May in that band,” she explains in the new issue of Total Guitar. “I thought, ‘Yeah, why not?’ 

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

