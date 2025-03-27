“Being a guitar player is a way of life. Everything comes down to commitment": Tommy Emmanuel explains the difference between being a guitarist and a guitar player

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Guitarist ) published

The Australian fingerpicking legends reflects on a life of guitar and what made Chet Atkins so great

Tommy Emmanuel playing guitar in front of a turquoise background
(Image credit: Future)

Tommy Emmanuel has been giving his thoughts on guitar playing following the release of his new Live at the Sydney Opera House opus. In a new interview, the acoustic guitar master philosophizes about the difference between being a guitarist and a guitar player.

“My music is not for musicians; it’s for everybody,” insists Emmanuel in an interview with The Bluegrass Situation. “I’m trying to be an all-around artist, entertainer, writer, player, performer. I’m trying to give people a bit of everything.”

“Being a guitarist is being a gun for hire. Being a guitar player is a way of life,” explains the maestro. “A guitar player is someone who loves to play for people and who loves his instrument deeply.”

Emmanuel knows a thing or two about both. He was a gun for hire in the ’80s, playing in bands for Australian vocalists John Farnham and Doug Parkinson. He is also undoubtedly a guitar player, being one of a handful of musicians conferred the title of Certified Guitar Player by the late Chet Atkins.

“My role model, Chet Atkins, worked harder than anybody I’ve ever seen at practicing and making sure that every little detail was so smooth,” he recalls.

“If you want it to be good, to flow, and to be wonderful to watch, then there’s a lot of work ahead. You’re going to have to work so hard to make it that way. I never stop working on my abilities, because it’s so important.

Live at The Sydney Opera House - Extended Film Trailer l Tommy Emmanuel - YouTube Live at The Sydney Opera House - Extended Film Trailer l Tommy Emmanuel - YouTube
Watch On

“Everything comes down to commitment. How committed am I to be a better player?” asks Emmanuel.

Despite this, Tommy insists that technique is not the most important thing. “I often tell people who want to talk about my technique, ‘I don’t talk about my technique. It’s invisible.’ The music is what counts, not how I do it.”

His chops are awe inspiring, but Emmanuel admits he has his struggles. “My abilities fluctuate because I’m a human being. I’m not a robot; I’m not going to be exactly the same every time.

“My age is challenging me as well,” admits the 69-year-old. “There are things I could do twenty years ago that I can’t do today and I have to be okay about that.”

Even on the road, with little chance to practice, Emmanuel is constantly looking for ways to improve. “Every day was like, get to the venue, get my guitar out, start playing, work on some songs that maybe I didn’t play the night before… remember some of my other songs that I haven’t been playing, put them in the show, and constantly find ways of making it different and interesting from the night before.”

Emmanuel recently expressed his admiration for Les Paul, saying that in the last year of the pioneer’s life, Emmanuel told him “I swear, you're playing better than you were last year.” Tommy also gave us a picking masterclass alongside Molly Tuttle.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Justus West performs during Future X Sounds Concert at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on August 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California

“Could I even afford a real-life amp that sounds like that modeler? I don’t think so. Living in L.A. makes this tough”: Session guitarist to the stars Justus West explains why plugins are essential even in high-profile studios
Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon

“If you get the timing wrong, it’s wrong for the whole thing”: Ed Sheeran gives Jimmy Fallon a looper pedal masterclass – and offers his top tips for solo jams
Faith Eclipse Venus E/Cutaway &amp; Neptune E/Cutaway 12-String: two black-top acoustics sit on a parquet wood floor

“The tuning did not need tweaking for the entire time we spent trying to avoid playing Stairway To Heaven”: Faith Eclipse Venus E/Cutaway & Neptune E/Cutaway 12-String review
See more latest
Most Popular
Justus West performs during Future X Sounds Concert at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on August 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California
“Could I even afford a real-life amp that sounds like that modeler? I don’t think so. Living in L.A. makes this tough”: Session guitarist to the stars Justus West explains why plugins are essential even in high-profile studios
Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon
“If you get the timing wrong, it’s wrong for the whole thing”: Ed Sheeran gives Jimmy Fallon a looper pedal masterclass – and offers his top tips for solo jams
TC Electronic Ditto 2
“Redefining a winning formula”: TC Electronic upgrades its beloved looper with the Ditto 2 – but can it keep up in an increasingly competitive market?
Pete Townshend plays a red Fender Stratocaster onstage during The Who&#039;s 2023 show at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, UK
“If I told AI, ‘Write a load of Pete Townshend songs like he used to in 1973,’ a lot of Who fans would be really pleased”: Pete Townshend threatens to turn to AI if fans don’t stop asking him to play The Who’s hits
The three bodies of the Gibson Custom Select 1964 ES-345 Reissues
“A rare bird with unique details”: Gibson Custom's 1964 ES-345 Select models offer ‘woulda, coulda’ mods and lavish Mist finishes on a vintage-style hollow-body build
John Mayer and Andy Summers pose backstage at Live Earth with their Martin acoustics
“You got it!” Rare footage of Andy Summers teaching John Mayer how to play Message in a Bottle surfaces online
Left-Nita Strauss performs at Palace Of Fine Arts on February 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California; Right-Yvette Young of Covet performs during Swanfest at Heart Health Park on April 23, 2022 in Sacramento, California
“I was very inspired by my Ibanez sister and the way she approaches her songwriting and her chords”: Nita Strauss reveals how Yvette Young inspired one of her favorite riffs she’s ever written
Gene Simmons
“You can set up amplifiers and drums to your heart’s content”: Gene Simmons defends paid roadie scheme
Brent Hinds
Brent Hinds plays first show since leaving Mastodon – and he has plenty more lined up
Gibson Tobias Bass Guitars 2025
“The ace up the sleeve of bass players around the globe since 1978”: Tobias instruments were trailblazers in the bass world. Now they’re back as part of the Gibson family