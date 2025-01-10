“In that last year of his life, I said to him one night, ‘Les, I don't know, but I swear, you're playing better than you were last year’”: Tommy Emmanuel recalls his final moments with guitar legend Les Paul

The acoustic great pays homage to Les Paul's dedication to leveling up his playing, even when he was well into his 90s

Left-Tommy Emmanuel during Les Paul 90th Birthday Salute at Carnegie Hall in New York City, New York, United States; Right-Musician Les Paul performs as part of his Monday Night Residency at the Iridium Jazz Club on October 8, 2002 in New York City
(Image credit: Left-RJ Capak/WireImage for Gibson Guitar; Right-Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Tommy Emmanuel had the opportunity to play side by side with the legendary Les Paul in his later years – moments he looks back on fondly, recalling the polymath's determination to continue performing and improving his playing even past the age of 90.

“The funny thing is, after hanging around with Les Paul those few years before he passed away, watching him deal with the pain in his hands, and watching him playing melody, using four fingers to get one note... that's dedication,” gushes Emmanuel in a new interview with Rick Beato.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.