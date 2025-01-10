“In that last year of his life, I said to him one night, ‘Les, I don't know, but I swear, you're playing better than you were last year’”: Tommy Emmanuel recalls his final moments with guitar legend Les Paul
The acoustic great pays homage to Les Paul's dedication to leveling up his playing, even when he was well into his 90s
Tommy Emmanuel had the opportunity to play side by side with the legendary Les Paul in his later years – moments he looks back on fondly, recalling the polymath's determination to continue performing and improving his playing even past the age of 90.
“The funny thing is, after hanging around with Les Paul those few years before he passed away, watching him deal with the pain in his hands, and watching him playing melody, using four fingers to get one note... that's dedication,” gushes Emmanuel in a new interview with Rick Beato.
“I guess he must have thought, ‘Well, I'll go home and put on some old black-and-white footage of me just tearing the crap out of it.’ Because he did – he tore it up like crazy. But it didn't mean that what he was doing when he [was] in his 90s was not as important. It's just different.”
Emmanuel recalls the time he played with the guitar innovator on his 90th birthday at Carnegie Hall, an experience he describes as “beautiful”, and an event that sparked a lasting friendship.
Following that encounter, Emmanuel visited Paul at his usual Manhattan haunt, The Iridium, where Paul jammed every Monday night from 1995 until his death in 2009.
“In that last year of his life, I said to him one night, ‘Les, I don't know, but I swear, you're playing better than you were last year,’” Emmanuel adds.
“He said, ‘I better be. I'm practicing more.’”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
“Imagine performing a Green Day song to Billie Joe Armstrong”: Guitarist plays Green Day classic at Liverpool's Cavern Club – only to discover Billie Joe Armstrong was filming his set
“Paul Simon told me what key the song was in, turned off the vocal track and counted me in”: He’s been sampled by Kanye West, and played with Paul Simon, The Black Keys and Tame Impala – yet Delicate Steve is still the best-kept secret in indie guitar