“The Who, Van Halen – the whole thing where there’s a separate singer from the lead guitar player. That started with Hubert Sumlin and Howlin’ Wolf”: Vernon Reid on the 7 riffs that inspired him, from Hendrix to Chic, Cream, and more

“Everything comes from someplace, ya dig?” Vernon Reid asks Guitar World. “A lot of times we focus on lead guitar, but – of course – rhythm is incredibly important.”

Reid should know, as he’s long been Living Colour’s one and only guitarist, meaning he tackles rhythm and lead, song after song, album after album. He’s done it for years, dating back to 1988’s Vivid, an album that super-charged a generation with its socio-political lyrics, soaring vocals, booming rhythms, and cataclysmic chops.

If you’ve had the pleasure of seeing Reid live and in the flesh, you know he can chuck like Nile Rodgers, shred like Jimi Hendrix, and vibe like Hubert Sumlin.

And in conversation, while revisiting the guitar riffs that made him the guitarist he is today, it comes as no shock that he name-checks them all – plus a few surprises.

Good Times – Chic

“You cannot talk about New York without talking about Nile Rodgers. One of his most important riffs is the way he played rhythm on Good Times, a song that’s credited with the beginning of hip-hop, [along] with Rappers Delight. He had this clean, cutting [sound] that would cut through a mix.

“How did that influence me? We had a song on Vivid called Funny Vibe, and the rhythm part goes [plays Funny Vibe]. That’s right between Nile Rodgers and Prince. They used these suspended chords. They were remarkable guitarists, lead guitarists as well, but their rhythm playing was distinctive.”

Doing It to Death – James Brown (the J.B.’s)

“Gonna have a funky good time! This was, in a way, paraded and given homage by Led Zeppelin with The Crunge.”

Talkin’ bout a Revolution – Tracy Chapman

“When Tracy Chapman came out with her self-titled record [in 1988], it was so unexpected and fresh. Lately, she’s been getting a lot of attention because of Fast Car, but she had another song on that album that we used to play, Talkin’ bout a Revolution.

“I thought it was such a lovely accompaniment to the words, and it was the perfect accompaniment to the melody. If you think I’m gonna sing it – I’m not! But Corey [Glover] used to just blow it up.”

I Ain’t Superstitious – Howlin’ Wolf

“Talking about legends and icons, we’re talking about the great – and really underappreciated – Mr. Hubert Sumlin, who played with Howlin’ Wolf. Before him, the singer and the guitarist were one and the same.

“Like, T-Bone Walker; he played the guitar and sang at the same time. But Howlin’ Wolf was the first time that the singer and the guitarist were separate entities. That set the template for the modern rock band – the Who, Van Halen – the whole thing where there’s a separate singer from the lead guitar player. That started with Hubert Sumlin and Howlin’ Wolf.”

Sunshine of Your Love – Cream

“[Howlin’ Wolf’s] Spoonful was a song Cream played a lot, and [it was] a riff that I heard coming across AM radio that blew my mind. But what really had me pay attention was [plays Sunshine of Your Love]. I had the fortune to play this song with [Cream bassist] Jack Bruce many times. Knowing Jack was a great privilege.”

Johnny B. Goode – Chuck Berry

“The famous opening lick to Johnny B. Goode? Well, that’s T-Bone Walker. They were contemporaries. That little bit, you know, it’s, ‘You snuck some T-Bone Walker in there, bro!’”

Power of Soul – Jimi Hendrix

“I think that riff is so hot. It really influenced a lot of fusion music as well, I think. And [plays riff to Living Colour’s Cult of Personality] – it’s not the same, but one thing eventually led to the other; that did happen.” [Laughs]